Opus IVS™ Releases IVS Calibrate, Revolutionizing ADAS Calibration for Collision Repair Shops

DETROIT, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostic, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, is proud to release IVS Calibrate, a cutting-edge feature integrated exclusively into the DriveSafe2 collision diagnostics platform. IVS Calibrate is set to transform the landscape of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) calibration for collision repair shops, empowering them with unprecedented efficiency and convenience.

IVS Calibrate represents a significant advancement in the automotive repair industry, as it enables shops to perform ADAS calibrations on demand, eliminating the need for scheduling mobile vans or remote services. IVS Calibrate works for both static and Dynamic ADAS calibrations, allowing shops to perform on-demand ADAS Calibrations that can easily be performed in their shop while using Connect Copilot to Sublet services when they don't have the space, targets, or training to conduct more complex ADAS Calibrations. This groundbreaking solution streamlines the repair process, significantly reducing the time to deliver a fully calibrated vehicle to the customer, ensuring the highest standards of safety and precision.

"IVS Calibrate is a game-changer for collision repair shops, revolutionizing the way ADAS calibrations are conducted," stated Frank Terlep, VP of ADAS Solutions at Opus IVS. "We are committed to empowering our customers with the latest technology and expertise, allowing them to increase their profits and deliver exceptional service to their clients, all while ensuring a user-friendly and straightforward experience."

There are three crucial functions that customers of IVS Calibrate need to be aware of:

Dynamic calibrations can be performed without any equipment, but some static calibrations may require separately purchased targets such as laser or camera-based calibration devices, target boards and Trihedrals to perform ADAS calibrations effectively. This innovative solution is designed to help all shops increase their gross profits through improved efficiency and streamlined operations. IVS Calibrate is designed to be exceptionally user-friendly, providing step-by-step guidance throughout the calibration process.

With IVS Calibrate, Opus IVS continues to set the standard for intelligent vehicle support, offering a comprehensive suite of advanced solutions to meet the evolving needs of the automotive repair industry.

Opus IVS will showcase IVS Calibrate and many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run November 4 - 7 in Las Vegas. Stop by Booth #32087 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration and visit http://www.opusivs.com/sema2025 for details.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 70+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

