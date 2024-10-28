Opus IVS Reveals Key Industry Survey Insights: Efficiency and Advanced Diagnostics Drive Success for Repair Shops

Technicians Identify Real-Time Support, Workflow Streamlining, and Diagnostic Tools as Essential to Staying Competitive

DEXTER, Mich., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, the global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote expert support, today announced results from its latest industry survey, which highlights the growing focus on business efficiency and advanced diagnostic tools in automotive repair shops. The survey, conducted among over 3,000 mechanical and collision repair professionals across the U.S., underscores the vital role of streamlined workflows, real-time technical support, and modern diagnostic tools for shops aiming to stay competitive. Opus IVS will showcase these insights and more at the 2024 SEMA Show, booth #33071, from November 5 to November 8.

As vehicle technology advances, repair shops face increased pressure to stay equipped with the latest tools and processes. According to the survey, over 70 percent of respondents rated enhancing business efficiency as "very important," while nearly 90 percent view advanced diagnostic tools as essential to their operations. Real-time support, workflow streamlining, and investment in diagnostic technology were identified as key strategies for handling the demands of modern vehicle repair.

Real-Time Support and Workflow Optimization as Efficiency Drivers

More than half of survey respondents, 53 percent rated real-time technical support as "very important" for efficient operations, emphasizing its role in helping technicians troubleshoot complex issues in collaboration with remote experts. Streamlined workflows were also highlighted, with 58 percent of shops identifying workflow optimization as a primary efficiency driver. Integrated platforms for scheduling, diagnostics, and customer communication reduce bottlenecks, improve technician utilization, and enable a higher volume of work without compromising quality.

Advanced Diagnostic Tools as a Competitive Necessity

With the increasing complexity of modern vehicles, nearly 90 percent of respondents acknowledged that advanced diagnostic tools are indispensable. Tools that enable real-time remote diagnostics allow technicians to diagnose, program, and repair vehicles more quickly, proving especially valuable for newer models with sophisticated electronic systems. However, about 13 percent of shops cited insufficient access to up-to-date diagnostic tools as a challenge, highlighting the need for ongoing investment in equipment and training to fully leverage these technologies.

"These survey results align closely with our market perspective and reflect why we have focused for years on building collision tools that streamline workflows and deliver advanced diagnostics," said Brian Herron, President and CEO of Opus IVS. "It's this commitment to efficiency and innovation that has led four of the top five MSOs to partner with Opus IVS. By investing in optimized workflows, real-time support, and robust diagnostic tools, repair shops are better equipped to handle today's complex demands, enhancing both speed and accuracy while securing their long-term success."

Opus IVS invites attendees to visit booth #33071 at SEMA to explore how its diagnostic solutions can help repair shops enhance their operations, meet customer expectations, and future-proof their businesses.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS supports independent automotive shops in repairing the most complex vehicles with a blend of diagnostic tools, programming, and live repair guidance from OE brand-specific master technicians. Since its establishment in 2018, Opus IVS has grown through uniting expertise from industry innovators like DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, Bluelink, Auto Enginuity, and Auto Techcelerators empowering over 50,000 workshops worldwide. As part of the Opus Group, Opus IVS operates globally with locations in the US, UK, and Australia.

