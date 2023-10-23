Opus IVS SuperGoose Plus™ Now Available

Multi-brand J2534 Solution Covers 8 Brands

DETROIT, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert technicians and cutting-edge patented technology, announced today that SuperGoose Plus is now available in full release. SuperGoose Plus is a multi-brand J2534 wireless vehicle interface covering Ford, Toyota, Honda, VW, FCA, GM, Nissan, and Subaru vehicles.

Highlights

Building on the legendary Mongoose solutions, the SuperGoose Plus is built to provide OEM dealers and independent auto repair facilities a low-cost option for J2534 pass-thru diagnostics and reprogramming.  This newest Bluetooth wireless J2534 device from the market leader Opus IVS comes with the latest protocols needed to service the new model year vehicles such as DoIP (ethernet) and CAN FD on all channels as well as fault-tolerant CAN, I-Line on multiple pins and UART Echo Byte. When working the covered OEM diagnostic subscription offerings, the device can perform emissions reprogramming, and non-emissions programming OEM diagnostics. The Supergoose has been in limited release since May of 2023, however after extensive user feedback and production ramp-up it is now being launched at full scale.

"One of the founding companies of Opus IVS is Drew Technologies, who is the world leader in J2534. For nearly two decades Drew Technologies has sold the CarDAQ-Plus all-brands J2534 device and Mongoose single-branded device to hundreds of thousands of technicians in dealerships and independent repairers worldwide that were seeking access to OE diagnostic tools," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "The Supergoose bridges a gap between the single-branded Mongoose and the high-end CarDAQ-Plus, giving affordable access to technicians and automotive repair shops. Our customers want the dealership technology, and we've bundled the capability of 8 OEMs into a single device" added Herron.

For technicians at the very cutting edge who want to go beyond 8 OEM's to all brands, the CarDAQ-Plus and CarDAQ-Pro are available and validated by more OEMs than any other device. CarDAQ, Mongoose, and Supergoose leverage technology developed by DrewTech that is not only OEM approved, but used by OEMs in their dealerships as essential tools on millions of vehicle repairs.

Experience the difference at SEMA in Las Vegas

Opus IVS will showcase the award winners and many other new product offerings at this year's Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show to run October 31November 3 in Las Vegas. Stop by booth 31131 in the South Upper Hall for a product demonstration.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators, and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 70+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

