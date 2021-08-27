Opus IVS Surpasses 1 Million Collision Safety Scans; 2 Million Projected for 2022

DETROIT, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS, a global leader in OEM-endorsed and aftermarket diagnostic scanning, calibration, programming and live expert support, announced today that it had surpassed 1 million collision scans delivered through the new ScanSafe and DriveSafe family of products – well ahead of forecast.

The industry leader in J2534 and remote flash programming, Opus IVS has achieved success in the collision market by combining a comprehensive OEM scanning solution and its aftermarket QuickScan™ feature, and by integrating it with CCC ONE® estimating software. The result is a single tool, integrated into a shop's workflow with scanning and reporting to help repairers deal with increasingly complex repairs, especially from ADAS-equipped vehicles. Its all-in-one tool is continuously improved by an in-house team of over 50 engineers and hundreds of other IVS staff members in seven offices.

"Reaching our millionth scan was accelerated by Opus IVS's technology focus allowing us to bring wide coverage for OEM scanning combined by fast, easy QuickScan for certain pre-scan and in-process diagnostics where the shop decides an OEM scan isn't needed," said Brian Herron, President of Opus IVS. "We are seeing significant growth in our business, and we are on track to deliver over 2 million scans next year, helping customers to ensure that essential vehicle safety systems are functioning properly after collision repair," he added.

Opus IVS's strong coverage for OEM scanning goes all the way back to the 1996 model year for some brands due to the experience and capabilities of the Opus IVS acquisition of Drew Technologies, who led the way in bringing OEM diagnostic and reprogramming applications to the aftermarket through participation in the development of SAE standards, OEM relationships and collaboration on Right to Repair efforts. Today Opus IVS still delivers OEM tools to dealerships for factory diagnostic systems, such as Toyota's Techstream. Opus IVS is proud to provide OEM approved products by virtue of our long-term partnerships and licensing agreements with virtually every domestic and foreign car manufacturer," Herron added.

QuickScan provides fast, easy scanning often in 2-4 minutes without the need for any remote contact. The QuickScan originated from the Giotto scan tool, through Opus's 2020 acquisition of AutoEnginuity. Giotto was recognized at the time as best-in-class by multiple MSOs.

"Today we are pleased to announce that through the hard work of our combined development teams we have substantially completed the merge of diagnostic data from our acquisitions of AutoEnginuity and Autologic to expand coverage and continue on our vision to be the single leading diagnostic, calibration and support resource through innovative technology and best-in-class customer service," said Herron.

Opus IVS acquired UK-based Autologic in 2018 for its leadership in diagnostics for complex European vehicles. The brand further broadened its position with the 2020 acquisition of AutoEnginuity, which was recognized as a leading aftermarket scan provider in the collision industry.

For more information about Opus IVS DriveSafe™ and ScanSafe™ tools and its industry-leading aftermarket QuickScan™ and OEM scan solutions, visit https://www.opusivs.com/products/collision-solutions.

More on Opus IVS

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and fast. Opus IVS develops industry leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 50 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific master technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures, and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group. Opus Group has approximately 2,600 employees, has 34 offices globally, and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

