Opus IVS To Introduce AiVS: An AI-Powered Collision Scanning Solution at SEMA 2024

AI-Driven Technology Enhances Repair Processes, Boosting Speed, Accuracy, and Quality for Collision Repair Shops

DEXTER, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, the global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote support, is excited to unveil AiVS, an advanced AI-powered enhancement to its DriveSafe collision scanning solution, at SEMA 2024 in Las Vegas from November 4 to November 8. This revolutionary technology optimizes pre- and post-repair processes, elevating efficiency, accuracy, and repair quality for collision shops. Attendees can experience AiVS firsthand at booth #33071. AiVS will be available on the DriveSafe tool soon.

Streamlining Repairs with AI

AiVS introduces a suite of groundbreaking features designed to make the repair process faster and more precise. At the heart of this system is AiDN Assess, an advanced AI diagnostic tool that provides a comprehensive overview of the vehicle's damage state from using diagnostic data derived during a Pre-scan and the estimating process. By integrating AI insights into the repair planning process, AiDN Assess helps collision shops save time and improve the accuracy of their repair estimates, creating a more streamlined workflow.

Enhanced Diagnostic Guidance with AiDN Assist

AiDN Assist, another powerful feature of AiVS, delivers detailed post-scan guidance, identifying likely solutions to issues detected during the scan. This feature minimizes rework and maximizes repair quality, ensuring that vehicles are returned to customers accurately and quickly. Collision shops can see the full impact of AiDN Assist's diagnostic guidance by visiting booth #33071.

Seamless Integration with CCC Intelligent Solutions

In addition to the new AI capabilities, AiVS fully integrates with CCC Intelligent Solutions' leading estimating software while retaining all core features of the DriveSafe platform. This includes quick and accurate IVS scans, OE scanning with expert assistance, ADAS identification, and ADAS calibrations.

Unparalleled Diagnostic Power and Expertise

Each AiDN scan within AiVS leverages insights from millions of completed repairs, informed by the expertise of over 100 Dealer Master Technicians at Opus IVS. The system delivers expert- level diagnostic insights in concise, actionable reports, empowering shops to develop accurate repair plans, streamline repair processes, and reduce delays in insurance reimbursements. This advanced AI-driven approach ensures higher customer satisfaction through precise and efficient repairs.

"We are thrilled to introduce AiVS, based on AiDN. AiDN was the first Ai diagnostic assistant to reach the market over a year ago, and this new integration is a significant leap forward in collision diagnostic technology," said Brian Herron, President and CEO of Opus IVS. "With AiVS, we're providing collision shops with an unparalleled AI assistant that enhances the speed and accuracy of pre- and post-repair scans, elevating the overall quality of repairs. Our mission is to help shops return vehicles to their customers faster, safer, and with confidence, supported by the most advanced diagnostic technology available today."

Visit Opus IVS at SEMA Booth #33071

Opus IVS invites collision repair professionals to discover AiVS at booth #33071 and explore how AI-driven diagnostics can revolutionize their repair processes.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS supports independent automotive shops in repairing the most complex vehicles with a blend of diagnostic tools, programming, and live repair guidance from OE brand-specific master technicians. Since its establishment in 2018, Opus IVS has grown through uniting expertise from industry innovators like DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, Bluelink, Auto Enginuity, and Auto Techcelerators empowering over 50,000 workshops worldwide. As part of the Opus Group, Opus IVS operates globally with locations in the US, UK, and Australia.

For more information

Justin Baronoff

Merit Mile

561-362-8888 – office

407-340-2247 – mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS