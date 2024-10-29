Opus IVS to Showcase the Groundbreaking IVS Mobile at SEMA 2024: A Full-Featured Diagnostic Solution with Unmatched Affordability

Flexible, High-Performance Diagnostics Powered by the OE Approved Supergoose J2534 Interface and Advanced Support for Technicians

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, the global leader in intelligent vehicle support, is excited to unveil IVS Mobile, an advanced mobile diagnostic app designed to deliver OEM-level diagnostics and expert support for automotive technicians at an affordable price point. IVS Mobile will be on display at the upcoming SEMA Show, booth #33071 in the South Upper Hall, November 5-8, offering attendees an in-depth look at its robust features and transformative impact on automotive diagnostics.

Powerful Diagnostic Capabilities at an Accessible Price

Available at just under $200 by year-end, IVS Mobile features the Supergoose interface, which provides technicians the flexibility to operate the IVS Mobile App on their Android device or they can run OEM Right to Repair software on their Windows PC with the optional in app upgrade to full J2534 capabilities. This setup enables cost-effective, comprehensive diagnostics across a range of OE applications, supporting right-to-repair OEM software access. The optional upgrade J2534 interface is only the beginning—IVS Mobile's capabilities make it one of the most feature-rich, entry-level diagnostic tools available.

Comprehensive Diagnostic Suite with Trusted Technology

IVS Mobile allows technicians to conduct full vehicle scans backed by the industry-proven technology from Opus brands Auto Enginuity, Autologic, and Drew Technologies. With live data streaming, bi-directional controls, and system resets, IVS Mobile delivers professional-grade functionality, positioning it as a powerful and accessible tool for technicians at any experience level.

Connected Support with Diagnostic Network and AiDN

In partnership with Diagnostic Network, IVS Mobile users can share diagnostic reports, post questions, and engage with a community of peers on diag.net for collaborative troubleshooting with a DN Premium membership included with the IVS Mobile subscription. Additionally, the app is equipped with AiDN, an AI-powered assistant that guides technicians through complex repair processes, offering instant insights based on live diagnostic data. For more challenging issues, IVS Mobile users can escalate directly to IVS 360™, gaining real-time support from brand- specific Dealer Master Technicians for expert diagnostics.

Key Features of IVS Mobile:

Optional Supergoose J2534 Interface : For operating OEM Right to Repair software on your Windows PC.





: For operating OEM Right to Repair software on your Windows PC. Diagnostic Suite : Supports full vehicle scans, live data, bi-directional controls, and system resets.





: Supports full vehicle scans, live data, bi-directional controls, and system resets. AiDN Integration : Real-time AI support through Diagnostic Network, providing instant guidance on diagnostic and repair steps including a live chat feature for help 24/7.





: Real-time AI support through Diagnostic Network, providing instant guidance on diagnostic and repair steps including a live chat feature for help 24/7. IVS 360™ Live Expert Support : Connects technicians with Dealer Master Technicians for advanced support.





: Connects technicians with Dealer Master Technicians for advanced support. Affordable Pricing: IVS Mobile will be available for under $200 with a small monthly access fee which includes updates, a Diagnostic Network Premium Membership, AiDN Access, support, and enabling the J2534 Windows functions in Supergoose, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Hands-On Demos at SEMA 2024

Visit booth #33071 to see IVS Mobile in action and discover how Opus IVS is leading the way in accessible, comprehensive diagnostics. Experience firsthand how this tool combines OEM and aftermarket capabilities to transform diagnostics and support efficiency in the automotive repair industry.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS supports independent automotive shops in repairing the most complex vehicles with a blend of diagnostic tools, programming, and live repair guidance from OE brand-specific master technicians. Since its establishment in 2018, Opus IVS has grown through uniting expertise from industry innovators like DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, Bluelink, Auto Enginuity, and Auto Techcelerators empowering over 50,000 workshops worldwide. As part of the Opus Group, Opus IVS operates globally with locations in the US, UK, and Australia.

For more information

Justin Baronoff

Merit Mile

561-362-8888 – office

407-340-2247 – mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS