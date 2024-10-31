Opus IVS To Unveil QuickADAS Solution at SEMA 2024

QuickADAS Simplifies ADAS Calibration, Enhancing Efficiency for Collision Repair Shops

DEXTER, Mich., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, the global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote expert support, now has QuickADAS™ available and ready to activate for all DriveSafe customers who are subscribers of ADAS MAP. As part of the DriveSafe™ diagnostics platform, QuickADAS provides collision repair shops with a fast, reliable way to perform both static and dynamic ADAS calibrations directly on tool, without any remoting required. Visit booth #33071 from November 5 to November 8 to see this groundbreaking solution in action.

With recent data indicating that nearly all new vehicles are equipped with ADAS features, and studies showing growth in ADAS services averaging 17% per year —QuickADAS is designed to simplify the calibration process as demand continues to outpace repair activity. By enabling repair shops to handle ADAS calibrations efficiently without relying on third-party services, QuickADAS offers a practical, in-house solution to meet increasing calibration needs.

Streamlined, Targeted Calibration Workflow

A standout feature of QuickADAS is its integration with ADAS MAP – giving DriveSafe users the ability to automatically detect all ADAS systems in a vehicle and scrub estimates to determine precisely which ADAS services and calibrations are necessary. This targeted approach streamlines shop workflows and ensures that each vehicle is returned to the customer with all safety systems fully calibrated, enhancing both repair efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Direct Integration with Leading Industry Platforms

QuickADAS seamlessly integrates within the Opus IVS platform and thru ADAS MAP the combined suite gives links to ALLDATA, OEM service information websites, ICAR, and other manufacturer-specific ADAS resources, providing technicians with instant access to critical repair information. This integration enables faster, more accurate calibrations with minimal downtime, ultimately enhancing productivity across the shop. Attendees at booth #33071 can see firsthand how these integrations simplify calibration workflows.

"We announced QuickADAS last year and are thrilled to now have it available for all DriveSafe customers using ADAS MAP" said Brian Herron, President and CEO of Opus IVS. "This solution combines automation with precision, empowering repair shops to confidently manage ADAS calibrations in-house and meet the growing demand with ease."

QuickADAS will be available for live demonstrations at the Opus IVS booth, allowing attendees to experience how the solution optimizes ADAS calibration in real-time. As vehicles become more advanced, equipped with complex safety technologies, QuickADAS provides shops with the tools they need to stay competitive and perform accurate calibrations in an evolving automotive landscape.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS supports independent automotive shops in repairing the most complex vehicles with a blend of diagnostic tools, programming, and live repair guidance from OE brand-specific master technicians. Since its establishment in 2018, Opus IVS has grown through uniting expertise from industry innovators like DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, Bluelink, Auto Enginuity, and Auto Techcelerators empowering over 50,000 workshops worldwide. As part of the Opus Group, Opus IVS operates globally with locations in the US, UK, and Australia.

