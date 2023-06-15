Opus IVS Unveils Cutting-Edge Giotto Release: Empowering Technological Advancements and Elevating European Brand Support

Giotto release maintains technological leadership of the Opus IVS diagnostic platform

DETROIT, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, the pioneering global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote expert support, is revolutionizing the landscape of safe and complex vehicle repair. Today, Opus IVS proudly announces the launch of Giotto software's latest iteration - release 21.2, seamlessly integrated into the DriveSafe and DrivePro Remote Unlimited products.

The newly enhanced Giotto release sets an unprecedented benchmark, offering comprehensive support for MY23 vehicles, along with strides forward in Ford ADAS, Toyota, GM, and VAG capabilities, encompassing a wide array of new models and cutting-edge ADAS systems.

Users Experiencing the Power of Enhanced Coverage

The latest content update brings the entire MY23 range of Toyota/Lexus/Scion within reach, complemented by additional model support for the Audi e-Tron GT. Furthermore, Opus IVS introduces features such as sensor auto detection speed and network test communications on CAN-29 bit modules for VW/Audi. Ford content enhancements include the F-250/350, 6.7L MY23 support and the Lane Change Warning system test for the X1 chassis. Additionally, the Porsche 992 now benefits from 3.8L support, and all Land Rover vehicles offers integration of Active Commands for DoIP.

"This is not just an ordinary update; it's our most significant leap forward to date. We derive our priorities directly from real-world insights, ensuring our customers receive unparalleled vehicle coverage for collision and mechanical repairs. By providing full model year 23 coverage, we place ourselves as the sole provider in the industry of this level of content in a diagnostic platform. This cutting-edge content is seamlessly integrated with CCC One, maximizing efficiency in the collision repair environment. You have the freedom to choose the scanning method that best suits your repair needs, whether it's OEM scanning or leveraging our exceptional multi-brand capabilities. This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to deliver the utmost value and high-tech solutions to the vehicle repair industry," said Jay Horak, CTO of Opus IVS.

Opus IVS continues to lead the way in innovation, empowering repair technicians with state-of-the-art technology that drives the industry forward. Discover the power of Giotto release 21.2 today and unlock a world of possibilities for safe, complex vehicle repair.

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink and AutoEnginuity to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 55,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM endorsed diagnostic technology with over 60 patents pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibrations and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,800 employees, 35 offices globally and connects to 35M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

