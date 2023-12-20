Opus IVS Unveils Cutting-Edge Giotto Release: Empowering Technological Advancements and Extending ADAS System Support

News provided by

Opus IVS

20 Dec, 2023, 08:40 ET

Giotto release maintains technological leadership of the Opus IVS diagnostic platform

DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Opus IVS™, the pioneering global leader in diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming, and on-demand remote expert support, proudly announces the launch of Giotto software's latest iteration - release 22.0, seamlessly integrated into the DriveSafe™ and DrivePro™ products.

The newly enhanced Giotto release sets an unprecedented benchmark, offering first-to-market comprehensive support for MY24 vehicles, along with strides forward in advanced system coverage across nearly every North American make.

Users Experiencing the Power of Enhanced Coverage

The latest content update brings the entire MY24 range of VW/Audi within reach, complemented by additional ADAS support for GM vehicles. Furthermore, Opus IVS introduces enhanced EV coverage for GM trucks.

"This is our biggest content release to date. Our customers need 2024 coverage for the vehicles they are servicing today, and our platforms are now the first to have full 2024 MY coverage. On our DriveSafe collision diagnostic platform, this cutting-edge content is seamlessly integrated with CCC One, maximizing efficiency in the collision repair environment. You have the freedom to choose the scanning method that best suits your repair needs, whether it's OEM scanning or leveraging our exceptional multi-brand capabilities," said Jay Horak, CTO of Opus IVS.

Opus IVS continues to lead the way in innovation, empowering repair technicians with state-of-the-art technology that drives the industry forward. Repair and collision shops can discover the power of Giotto release 22.0 today and unlock a world of possibilities for safe, complex vehicle repair.

Opus IVS, an Opus Group division, combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Auto Techcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre-and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics. Part of the Opus Group with 2,900+ employees and 35 global offices, we test 35M vehicles annually for OBD compliance.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opusivs.com
(877) 945-6442
E-mail [email protected]

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish
(248) 480-6996
[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS

Also from this source

Opus IVS Partners with National Coatings & Supplies and Collision Hub to Offer Collision Professionals a State-of-the-art Platform for Diagnostics, Training, and Support

Opus IVS Partners with National Coatings & Supplies and Collision Hub to Offer Collision Professionals a State-of-the-art Platform for Diagnostics, Training, and Support

Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert...
Opus IVS Partners with National Windscreens PTY LTD of Australia to Revolutionize Diagnostic and Calibration Services in the Australian Automotive Industry

Opus IVS Partners with National Windscreens PTY LTD of Australia to Revolutionize Diagnostic and Calibration Services in the Australian Automotive Industry

Opus IVS™, offering an integrated platform of OE and multi-brand diagnostics, remote programming, and calibration solutions, anchored by expert...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.