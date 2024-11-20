OPW Clean Energy Solutions Adds XL Bore Vacuum-Jacketed Piping Product For Cryogenic Market

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACME Cryogenics, part of OPW Clean Energy Solutions and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the addition of the XL Bore Vacuum-Jacketed Piping (VJP) to its portfolio of cryogenics-handling products. The new VJP has been designed to help maintain cryogenic liquid's extremely cold temperature, prevent leaks and transfer the full array of high-volume cryogenics, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquid hydrogen (LH2), liquid oxygen (LOX), carbon dioxide (CO2) and helium. Many of these cryogenics are used in aerospace applications for space exploration, especially for fueling.

"Handling and transporting cryogenic liquids requires plenty of care as they must be kept at extremely cold temperatures. They must not be allowed to return to their gaseous state, and they must be shipped in volumes large enough to satisfy the needs of a space-launch operation or fuel a fleet of transport trucks, ships, barges or planes," said Bennett Allred, Director of Technical Sales and Installation Services for ACME Cryogenics. "The design and operation of the XL Bore Vacuum-Jacketed Piping helps maintain the integrity of the user's cryogenics-handling processes while meeting the highest industry standards for safety, reliability and cost-effective performance."

Like foam-insulated piping, VJP consists of a "pipe within a pipe" design including an inner pipe that carries the cryogenic liquid and an outer pipe that seals the annular space between the pipes. What makes VJP unique is its inner pipe, which is wrapped with thin sheets of multi-layer insulation that is coated with a metallic material, usually aluminum, to block radiative heat transfer. This design allows VJP to operate maintenance-free for 20 or more years.

About ACME Cryogenics:

Established in 1969 and headquartered in Allentown, PA, ACME Cryogenics is a provider of highly engineered, mission-critical components and services that facilitate the production, storage and distribution of cryogenic gases that are used in a variety of applications. ACME supplies engineered components such as valves, vacuum-jacketed piping, fittings, LNG fueling components and other specialty flow-control devices. In 2021, ACME was acquired by Dover Corporation and became a founding member of OPW Clean Energy Solutions, which is housed within the Dover Clean Energy & Fueling business segment.

About OPW Clean Energy Solutions:

OPW Clean Energy Solutions was formed in December 2021 when OPW acquired both ACME Cryogenics and RegO® Products. Since then, the company has continued to expand its reach as a supplier of clean-energy fluid-handling equipment and systems, most notably with the acquisitions in 2024 of Demaco, Marshall Excelsior Company (MEC) and SPS Cryogenics/Special Gas Systems (SPS-SGS). ACME is a leading provider of mission-critical cryogenics products and services that facilitate the production, storage and distribution of cryogenics liquids and gases. RegO is a leading provider of highly engineered flow-control solutions for the cryogenic and liquified-gas end markets. Demaco specializes in the development of vacuum-insulated piping solutions for the cryogenics industry. MEC and its subsidiaries CPC Cryolab, BASE Engineering, Inc., and Xanik develop and supply mission-critical flow-control products and solutions for the LNG and anhydrous ammonia (NH3) markets. SPS-SGS is a manufacturer of vacuum-insulated pipeline systems for use in the handling of a wide array of industrial gases. Together, they are taking OPW beyond conventional fueling solutions and helping define what's next for alternative energy markets. For more information on OPW Clean Energy Solutions, please visit opwces.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

