OPW Engineered Systems Introduces New 8800 Series Overfill and Ground Monitoring System

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPW Engineered Systems, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of its new 8800 Series Overfill and Ground Monitoring System. The 8800 Series is an advanced solution for terminal operators who are looking to make their filling processes safer and more intuitive. It offers features that can be integrated into existing terminal-automation systems.

"Terminal operators are seeking solutions that optimize their loading processes," said David Jacobson, Global Product Manager for OPW Engineered Systems. "The 8800 Series Monitoring System achieves this by utilizing pictograms and LED lights to quickly communicate the loading status, regardless of language. Additionally, the 8870 model is engineered utilizing the latest hardware and software technologies, providing advanced features that can be incorporated into today's terminal-automation systems."

The 8800 Series Monitoring System uses state-of-the-art electronics and software technology, which are housed in a sleek cabinet that is up to half the size and weight of other monitor products. It also possesses an industry leading IP68 weatherproof rating. Three models are available for users to address overfill-prevention and ground-monitoring requirements:

8870: Uses an industry-first OLED display and LED indicator lights for a simpler and more intuitive loading process. The 8870 can be integrated into existing terminal-automation systems;

Uses an industry-first OLED display and LED indicator lights for a simpler and more intuitive loading process. The 8870 can be integrated into existing terminal-automation systems; 8851N: Utilizes easy-to-understand LED indicator lights to communicate ground and overfill status, which provides the driver with a simple, intuitive loading process; and

Utilizes easy-to-understand LED indicator lights to communicate ground and overfill status, which provides the driver with a simple, intuitive loading process; and 8814: Provides ground verification through a simple solution with intuitive LED indicator lights that easily communicate ground status to the driver.

To learn more about the 8800 Series Monitoring System or other products and systems from OPW Engineered Systems, please visit opw-es.com. For more information on OPW and its various business units, please visit opwglobal.com.

About OPW Engineered Systems:

OPW Engineered Systems is engineering what's next through innovations designed to enhance safety, reliability, efficiency and business performance for the hazardous chemicals industry. OPW Engineered Systems designs and manufactures loading arms, swivel joints, quick and dry disconnects and other related fluid-transfer equipment. OPW Engineered Systems is part of OPW Fluid Transfer Solutions business unit within OPW, a leading equipment manufacturer in the fluid-handling and vehicle-wash industries. OPW has manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, with sales offices around the world. OPW is part of Dover Corporation. To learn more about how OPW Engineered Systems is engineering what's next in the hazardous chemicals industry, please visit opw-es.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

