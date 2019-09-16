Oracle Academy to Bring Cloud to the Classroom as New Report Points to IT Job Growth Across Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD — Today Oracle announced Oracle Cloud Free Tier, including new Always Free services for anyone to try the world's first self-driving database and Gen 2 Cloud infrastructure for an unlimited time. Oracle Academy Institutional member educators and their students will be able to access these cloud services and free cloud credits through a new Oracle Academy Cloud Program. The program includes new training for teachers and curriculum centered around Oracle Autonomous Database to help learners deepen their understanding, expand their skillset, and gain hands-on experience using the world's first and only self-driving database.

Oracle Academy is preparing to add these offerings to help increase computing knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience just as it releases new research today with Burning Glass Technologies that highlights a consistently increasing demand for IT skills in industries beyond technology.

"Nearly nine in ten jobs requiring IT skills now fall outside of the traditional tech sector, according to the latest study by Oracle Academy and Burning Glass Technologies," said Elizabeth Snyder, vice president, Oracle Human Resources and Philanthropy. "As workforce demands become more tech-centric, computing education is increasingly important for all students. Providing educators with free training, as well as access to the cloud and innovative technology like Oracle Autonomous Database, offers a springboard to success for the millions of students Oracle Academy reaches every year."

Oracle Cloud Free Tier for Oracle Academy

In early 2020, Oracle Academy will offer its Institutional members access to the new Oracle Cloud Free Tier, which provides Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as Always Free services for educators and students to learn, build, and explore. Oracle Academy's offering is free of charge and tailored to the unique requirements of educational institutions and educators. Educators will also receive training to teach students about Oracle Autonomous Database, which delivers unprecedented availability, performance, and security to drive innovation.

For Oracle Academy Institutional members, the new offering includes:

Always Free cloud databases and infrastructure : Access Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure; develop in Oracle Application Express (APEX), Java, Node.js, Python and many other programming languages.

: Access Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure; develop in Oracle Application Express (APEX), Java, Node.js, Python and many other programming languages. Free Trial credits : $300 USD in free cloud credits for a full year for educators and students to try over 20 cloud services for infrastructure, databases, application development, analytics, integration, content and experience, management, and security.

: in free cloud credits for a full year for educators and students to try over 20 cloud services for infrastructure, databases, application development, analytics, integration, content and experience, management, and security. Autonomous Database training : Free training for educators and comprehensive Oracle Autonomous Database curriculum for students.

: Free training for educators and comprehensive Oracle Autonomous Database curriculum for students. Easy educator and student signup: Simple signup for Oracle Cloud Free Tier, and educators will be able to easily create free student accounts.

Rising Demand for IT Skills Across All Industries

The importance of computing education for the next generation cannot be underestimated. Released today, Beyond Tech: The Rising Demand for IT Skills in Non-Tech Industries, is the third in a series of reports examining how the demand for computer science skills is spreading throughout the job market. The report, produced by Burning Glass Technologies in collaboration with Oracle Academy, contains a data analysis of more than 150 million unique 2018 online job postings across the United States to identify the computer science skills employers demand in a wide range of occupations.

Key findings from the report include:

IT jobs are increasing — especially outside of the tech industry . In 2018, there were 6.9 million online IT job openings, accounting for 24 percent of all online job openings. The vast majority of openings, 89 percent, were in non-tech industries. Between 2013–2018, IT job growth in the tech sector was 40 percent; outside of tech, IT job growth jumped 65 percent.

. In 2018, there were 6.9 million online IT job openings, accounting for 24 percent of all online job openings. The vast majority of openings, 89 percent, were in non-tech industries. Between 2013–2018, IT job growth in the tech sector was 40 percent; outside of tech, IT job growth jumped 65 percent. Developing IT skills pays off. IT jobs both in and out of the tech sector pay substantially more than non-IT jobs, with salary premiums of $20,000 or more. The estimated lifetime earnings of IT workers, regardless of industry, greatly exceed those of non-IT workers or minimum-wage workers. On average, IT workers can make 19 percent more than non-IT workers, or $802,129 over the course of a career.

About the Always Free Program

The Always Free program includes the essentials users need to build and test applications in the cloud: Oracle Autonomous Database, Compute VMs, Block Volumes, Object and Archive Storage, and Load Balancer. Specifications include:

2 Autonomous Databases (Autonomous Data Warehouse or Autonomous Transaction Processing), each with 1 OCPU and 20 GB storage

2 Compute VMs, each with 1/8 OCPU and 1 GB memory

2 Block Volumes, 100 GB total, with up to 5 free backups

10 GB Object Storage, 10 GB Archive Storage, and 50,000/month API requests

1 Load Balancer, 10 Mbps bandwidth

10 TB/month Outbound Data Transfer

500 Million ingestion Datapoints and 1 Billion Datapoints for Monitoring Service

1 million Notification delivery options per month and 1000 emails per month

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Oracle Academy

As Oracle's global, philanthropic educational program, Oracle Academy advances computing education around the world to increase knowledge, innovation, skills development, and diversity in technology fields. The program engages with thousands of educational institutions and educators in more than 120 countries, helping millions of students become college and career ready.

About Burning Glass Technologies

Burning Glass Technologies delivers job market analytics that empower employers, workers, and educators to make data-driven decisions. The company's artificial intelligence technology analyzes hundreds of millions of job postings and real-life career transitions to provide insight into labor market patterns. This real-time strategic intelligence offers crucial insights, such as which jobs are most in demand, the specific skills employers need, and the career directions that offer the highest potential for workers. Find out more at https://www.burning-glass.com/.

About Oracle OpenWorld

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom.

