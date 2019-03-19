Oracle Adds AI-Sourced and Managed Data to Cloud Applications

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MODERN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE -- To help organizations realize the potential of AI-powered applications, Oracle DataFox has quickly expanded the reach of its pool of AI-sourced and managed data, extending global coverage by almost 30 percent since being acquired by Oracle. With Oracle DataFox, organizations can ensure that clean, accurate and enriched data powers AI and machine learning capabilities within business applications by taking advantage of a powerful AI data engine to constantly refresh data and identify irregularities.

"As more organizations apply machine learning to core business processes, the quality of data being fed to algorithms is the single-most important factor that determines the value of AI results," said Bastiaan Janmaat, former CEO of DataFox and vice president of Product Management at Oracle. "We built our smart data platform for the AI era and will continue to extend the capabilities beyond sales and marketing to include company-level data for use cases in finance, HR and supply chain."

With data on millions of organizations, including most public companies worldwide, Oracle DataFox provides access to data on company headcount, funding, revenue, growth signals and awards. In contrast to many other data providers, Oracle DataFox algorithms continuously source, refresh and analyze the data to help ensure it is fresh and accurate, performing more than 49 million customer record updates per week. By providing data that is up-to-date and accurate, Oracle DataFox helps improve the performance of AI capabilities within the latest applications.

The new DataFox integrations with Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud, Oracle CX Cloud and Oracle Marketing Cloud enable improved AI outcomes in procurement, finance, sales and marketing.

Oracle ERP Cloud Integration: Provides more informed AI-powered supplier classification and risk signals based on enriched third-party supplier profiles.

Provides more informed AI-powered supplier classification and risk signals based on enriched third-party supplier profiles. Oracle CX Cloud Integration: Dynamic and contextual company data and signals provided by DataFox help sales teams expand their total addressable market by identifying prospects that are not in their current systems using Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) criteria. This helps sales teams increase efficiency and drive better outcomes.

Dynamic and contextual company data and signals provided by DataFox help sales teams expand their total addressable market by identifying prospects that are not in their current systems using Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) criteria. This helps sales teams increase efficiency and drive better outcomes. Oracle Marketing Cloud Integration: A new Oracle Eloqua integration provides marketers and sales professionals with unprecedented insight into firmographics and account behaviors.

"Stagnant data sitting unchanged in sales and marketing systems and low-quality public data sources threaten ROI and reduce the effectiveness of AI deployments," said Clive Swan, senior vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "DataFox is a key element in Oracle's AI strategy and will help customers gain more value from the AI embedded in Oracle Cloud Applications. We plan to include more integrations across the entire suite of cloud applications to further enhance AI capabilities across finance, human resources and supply chain."

Oracle DataFox's rapidly growing pool of company data is constantly being expanded by its AI-driven data engine. DataFox continuously extracts detailed data on public and private businesses, creating an extensive set of company data that enables customers to reach better decisions and business outcomes.

