Oracle Adds Powerful Pre-packaged Enterprise Analytics for Fusion ERP

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- Continuing its aim to transform all organizations into data- and insight-driven experts, Oracle today announced availability of its first Oracle Analytics for Applications offering, designed for the Fusion Cloud enterprise resource planning applications, Oracle ERP Cloud, that companies use to run financial processes.

Oracle Analytics for Fusion ERP provides line-of-business users and decision makers with personalized analytics and improved cross line-of-business analytics. Built on top of one of the most advanced analytics platforms, Oracle Analytics Cloud, and powered by the industry's first autonomous database, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, Oracle Analytics for Fusion ERP delivers integration with Oracle ERP Cloud, a pre-built data pipeline, data model and best practice KPIs. With machine learning-driven insights and self-service analytics, customers can monitor and improve business performance and align decisions and data across the enterprise with consistency.

"Our customers and the industry demand analytics that permeate their entire enterprise with effortless access to powerful intelligence," said T.K. Anand, senior vice president, Oracle Analytics. "With Oracle Analytics for Applications, we put data and analytics in the hands of the people that need it, from the line worker to the boardroom, allowing everyone to play an active role in aligning and achieving top and bottom line growth."

Now, organizations can realize the value of packaged analytics applications in the cloud thanks to an Oracle-managed data pipeline and best practice content. Oracle Analytics for Fusion ERP includes dashboards and visualizations delivered via the Oracle Analytics Cloud, connecting the entire enterprise and unifying KPIs across functions for a holistic view of enterprise performance. In the future, Oracle Analytics for Applications will add further integrations and pre-built content for other Oracle Cloud Applications, including applications for human capital management (HCM), customer experience (CX) and supply chain management (SCM).

"The availability of Oracle's leading analytics capabilities pre-packaged for ERP will provide our teams with the visibility and personalization we need to drive greater collaboration across our enterprise," said Bill Roy, senior director, Enterprise Performance Management & BI, Western Digital. "We are able to deploy it rapidly, and the seamless integration with Oracle ERP Cloud and out-of-the-box content will offer our teams significant value."

Oracle Analytics for Applications includes a fully Oracle-managed data pipeline and warehouse, a ready-to-use semantic model and an integrated user experience across self-service data discovery, reporting and dashboards for business users, functions and processes. Delivering seamless access to insights in the cloud, on the desktop and mobile, Oracle Analytics for Applications is extensible and customizable. In addition, customers can bring in data from external sources to combine with their Oracle ERP Cloud data. All line-of-business users gain access to pre-built business content and insights. With an out-of-the-box data pipeline, data models and autonomous database capabilities, Oracle Analytics for Applications requires no database design, tuning, ETL or data modeling — freeing IT from creating and maintaining the data environment.

"Oracle Analytics for Fusion ERP accelerates our ability to provide quick and easy access to data," said Vikram Singhvi, head, Internal Business Systems, Dropbox. "Self-service enables users to create visualizations and analyze the data at will. Pre-packaged KPIs will give us speed and agility. Oracle Analytics for Fusion ERP will deliver rich financial insights that will speed up the decision-making process for our finance users."

"Data is a critical business asset, but most organizations are still not using their data to effectively drive business insights and mostly focus on Operational Reporting," said Richard Solari, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP and cognitive leader. "Oracle Analytics for Applications have been built to deliver in all areas of enterprise analytical needs and offer leading analytics functionality as well as next generation domain specific content, allowing our clients to quickly capitalize on the breadth and depth that the new analytical applications provide for the Oracle Cloud."

Oracle Analytics

Oracle Analytics for Applications is a core pillar of Oracle Analytics, Oracle's newly simplified single brand that connects data, analytics and applications, and addresses the needs of business users, analysts and IT. Oracle Analytics empowers customers with industry-leading AI-powered self-service analytic capabilities for data preparation, visualization, enterprise reporting, augmented analysis, and natural language processing (NLP). Oracle Analytics also includes Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Analytics Server.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Oracle Analytics

Follow Oracle Analytics on Twitter

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Oracle OpenWorld

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom.

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors."

These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of September 17, 2019 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte's legal structure.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

