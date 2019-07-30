Oracle Again Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms report. Previously, Oracle was named a Leader for two consecutive years in the Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms (MADPs). The Multiexperience Development Platforms report states, "mobile apps, progressive web apps, conversational apps and immersive apps are among the many types of application that people use to interact with and within digital businesses." Multiexperience platforms are integral for enterprises as customers traverse a myriad of digital interactions and touchpoints, capabilities which Oracle delivers successfully via its robust and innovative services that include Oracle Mobile Hub, Oracle Digital Assistant, Oracle Content and Experience and Oracle Visual Builder.

"We believe being recognized as a Leader in this multiexperience category underscores Oracle's strength and continued innovation," said Suhas Uliyar, vice president, product management, Oracle. "The digital user experience is now multi modal and has moved beyond just mobile and web apps, and if enterprises want to meet customers where they are, whether that is through chat, voice or through wearables, it's imperative for enterprises to invest in integrated multiexperience development."

Gartner estimates that "by 2023, more than 25% of mobile apps, progressive web apps and conversational apps at large enterprises will be built and/or run through a multiexperience development platform." Enterprises seeking to deliver intelligent multi-channel experiences can rely on the Oracle Cloud Platform, which provides a secure set of comprehensive, integrated cloud services to rapidly build new applications and extend existing cloud and on-premises applications.

Oracle's multiexperience development platform delivers on the promise of an intelligent automated digital business by using the power of machine learning of the Oracle Digital Assistant, Oracle Mobile Hub, Oracle Visual Builder and Oracle Content and Experience to enable rapid delivery of innovative, intelligent and consistent experiences across any channel of choice - web, mobile, conversational, even voice and AR/VR. Whether looking to add new capabilities to extend applications or creating innovative ways to support brand new business models, Oracle's Cloud services enable rapid app development at scale with strong built-in machine learning algorithms, pre-built templates, a vast library of integration adapters and an open platform with a robust API catalog.

Download a complimentary copy of Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms here.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms, Jason Wong, et al 10 July 2019. Previous titles of the report include Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms. According to Gartner, "This is the first Magic Quadrant for multiexperience development platforms (MXDPs), its predecessors having been Magic Quadrants for mobile app development platforms (MADPs). The change of name reflects the evolution of MADPs to serve expanding app use cases and development requirements. These requirements go beyond mobile apps to enable development of progressive web apps (PWAs), conversational apps (voice assistants and chatbots), immersive apps and wearable apps."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The following is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Contact

Carolin Bachmann

Oracle

+1.650.506.1352

carolin.bachmann@oracle.com

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

