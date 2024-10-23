Oracle Again Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Reports for Strategic Cloud Platform Services and Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure

Oracle is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering 150+ AI and cloud services across public, dedicated, and hybrid cloud environments, anywhere in the world

With built-in AI services, leading generative AI models, and powerful AI infrastructure capabilities, Oracle continues to be acknowledged for helping customers innovate while addressing sovereign AI requirements

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle continues to be named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Strategic Cloud Platform Services and the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure. Complimentary copies of each report are available here and here.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is a complete cloud designed to run any workload, from AI to enterprise applications, faster, more securely, and at a lower cost. OCI accelerates the migrations of existing enterprise workloads, delivers better reliability and performance for all applications, and offers the complete services customers need to build innovative cloud applications. OCI's distributed cloud approach helps customers address the most stringent regulatory and sovereignty requirements and allows them to combine services from multiple clouds to optimize cost, functionality, and performance.

"We believe consistently being positioned in the Leaders Quadrant reflects the global demand we're seeing for our AI and cloud services," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With consistent global pricing and a distributed cloud model, we're giving customers the ability to optimize their cloud strategy wherever they operate, however they want. Our fully integrated AI capabilities combined with the industry's most powerful AI infrastructure, enable our customers to innovate faster and drive more meaningful outcomes."

A Cloud Platform That is Easy to Adopt

OCI simplifies cloud adoption for customers with critical enterprise workloads by enabling them to move to the cloud without the risks and costs of re-platforming with services like OCI Compute Bare Metal and Oracle Cloud VMware Solution. In addition, OCI is built to support all types of workloads and offers infrastructure, platform, and software as a service within a single unified cloud platform. With OCI, customers can modernize their existing applications and databases and innovate with AI and cloud-native application development capabilities like OCI Generative AI Service, Oracle Kubernetes Engine, and Oracle Autonomous Database.

The Full Cloud Where and How Customers Need It

With Oracle's distributed cloud, customers can deploy OCI's AI and cloud services at the edge, in their own datacenter, across clouds, or in the public cloud. This can help customers address a variety of data privacy, sovereign AI, and low latency requirements. Oracle Cloud is available in more locations than any other hyperscaler, with 85 regions live and 77 planned, with each location offering AI and cloud services as well as the same pricing, service level agreements, and APIs. This enables customers, including those in highly regulated markets such as financial services, healthcare, communications, and government, to meet practically any use case with OCI, including enterprise applications, cloud native application development, analytics, AI, and IoT.

Recent distributed cloud innovations will give customers more flexibility to scale down or scale up to meet their workload needs. For example, a new OCI Dedicated Region configuration—Dedicated Region25—will be available in a smaller, scalable size starting at only three racks and rapidly deployable within weeks. In addition, with OCI's multicloud capabilities, customers gain even more choice by being able to combine cloud services across multiple clouds to optimize cost, functionality, and performance. Customers can access Oracle's database services running on OCI within the data centers of other clouds including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and soon, Amazon Web Services.

Price-Performance Advantages, Global Consistency

OCI offers substantial cost savings with consistently lower list pricing compared to other hyperscalers. Customers typically spend 50 percent less for compute, 70 percent less for storage, and 80 precent less for networking. Additionally, OCI ensures consistent pricing across all cloud regions, including government and dedicated regions. With flexible Oracle Universal Credits, customers can use any OCI service in any cloud region, including access to future offerings, enhancing operational flexibility. Oracle Support Rewards, unique among hyperscalers, actively helps reduce IT costs by lowering on-premises technical support expenses. OCI also delivers additional value through Bring Your Own License (BYOL) programs and included Oracle Cloud Lift migration assistance and enterprise-level support.

Comprehensive AI Solutions with Industry-Leading Infrastructure

OCI delivers a full AI stack running on the most powerful infrastructure in the industry and is designed to meet the needs of all types of AI customers. With bare metal GPUs for AI training, RoCEv2 networking at 3.2 Tbps, high-performance storage delivering 100X the performance of standard file storage, and the world's first zettascale cloud computing cluster, OCI offers unmatched performance across AI workloads. Additionally, its distributed cloud helps customers accelerate AI innovation, while controlling data residency and privacy by deploying AI infrastructure wherever it's needed.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Strategic Cloud Platform Services, David Wright, Dennis Smith, Miguel Angel Borrega, Alessandro Galimberti, Carolin Zhou, October 21, 2024.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure, Julia Palmer, Jeffrey Hewitt, Tony Harvey, Dennis Smith, Stephanie Bauman, Kevin Ji, October 10, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Additional Resources

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

