Oracle AI Agents Help Sales Teams Create More Meaningful Customer Connections

New agentic and generative AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud Sales help enhance customer engagements and accelerate sales processes

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld Tour -- Oracle today announced new AI agents and generative AI capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Sales to help sales teams create more meaningful engagements and accelerate sales processes. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) and available to customers today, the new AI capabilities leverage connected data from across finance and supply chain to help sales teams create personalized, contextually relevant experiences for each account.

"Sales processes have become overcomplicated and with so many administrative and complex tasks required, sales teams are struggling to find the time needed for effective and meaningful customer communication," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX. "The new AI agents and generative AI capabilities within Oracle Cloud Sales eliminate many of these rigid and time-consuming tasks, which enables sales teams to boost productivity and create more impactful connections with customers."

The new AI agents and generative AI capabilities in Oracle Cloud Sales help sales teams save time and devote more resources to developing customer relationships. The latest AI innovations in Oracle Cloud Sales include:

Customer engagement agent: Helps sales teams save time and improve productivity by streamlining customer communication. For example, the agent can quickly generate customer-ready emails designed to bypass spam filters, while also enabling sales representatives to adjust the tone and call-to-action for their specific audience.

Customer records agent: Helps sales teams more efficiently maintain up-to-date account activity records. For example, the AI agent can summarize recent account activity, organize meeting notes, and automatically input them into the system for internal team access and collaboration. To meet the needs of different sales teams, the agent can also proofread and reformat meeting notes, such as incorporating bullet points or action items.

Customer intelligence assistant: Helps sales teams quickly get up to speed on accounts and develop more meaningful customer connections. For example, the generative AI-powered assistant can quickly produce a summary of the account, including recent activity, current sentiment, and contract status, by leveraging end-to-end data from sales, finance, and supply chain to deliver a more holistic, personalized, and contextually relevant account overview.

Multilingual support: Helps sales teams seamlessly connect with global audiences. For example, embedded generative AI capabilities help sales teams to quickly translate customer engagements and interact with customers in other languages.

According to Gartner®, "Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is reshaping the sales technology landscape, offering innovative solutions in areas such as prospecting, sales analytics, forecasting and sales enablement. Tools infused with GenAI capabilities embed in use cases across the sales function, supporting key priorities such as revenue growth, GTM, cost optimization and risk mitigation."

Gartner also predicts that "By 2026, B2B sales organizations using generative-AI-embedded sales technologies will reduce the amount of time spent on prospecting and customer-meeting prep by over 50%."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle Cloud CX is a connected suite of applications leveraging AI capabilities to help organizations create, manage, serve, and nurture lasting customer relationships across marketing, sales, and service. Embedded AI acts as an advisor and assistant helping to analyze connected data across marketing, sales, and service to enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experiences.

Gartner, Inc., 13 Generative AI Use Cases for B2B Sales, by Adnan Zijadic, Dan Gottlieb, Ilona Hansen, May 28, 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

