Oracle and AWS Collaborate to Expand Multicloud Networking

Customers can now establish private, simplified, high-speed connectivity between OCI and AWS

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle plans to expand its multicloud networking capabilities to provide customers with enterprise-grade, high-performance connectivity between Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and AWS. By establishing connectivity between Oracle Interconnect and AWS Interconnect–multicloud customers will have access to a fast, private, managed connection to run applications and move data seamlessly between OCI and AWS.

"Oracle continues to advance multicloud connectivity as part of its commitment to helping customers unlock flexibility, agility, and performance across clouds," said Nathan Thomas, senior vice president, product management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With Oracle AI Database@AWS, we pioneered a simpler way for customers to run Oracle AI Database workloads in AWS with the same features, architecture, and performance as they expect on-premises. We're now building on that by establishing connectivity between our popular cross-cloud interconnect and AWS Interconnect–multicloud. This will help our mutual customers modernize their applications, unify their data, and unlock new generative AI opportunities."

Supporting both full and split-stack multicloud deployments, the collaboration between OCI and AWS will also enable organizations to leverage the strengths of multiple cloud providers without the complexities of managing multiple network providers and installing physical network infrastructure. With unified connectivity between OCI and AWS, customers can accelerate AI modernization while meeting operational flexibility without managing complex data replication.

OCI has built native, high-performance interconnect capabilities designed for enterprise-scale workloads, enabling seamless multicloud connectivity across 26 interconnected partner cloud regions. Through its multicloud networking solutions, OCI enables customers to establish secure, private, and highly available cloud-to-cloud connectivity without the operational complexity of traditional, manually configured networking approaches. The AWS Interconnect–multicloud open specification has enabled a new generation of enterprise multicloud connectivity. The collaboration between OCI and AWS Interconnect–multicloud will be the latest addition to Oracle's comprehensive multicloud capabilities and is planned to be available later this year in the AWS US East (N. Virginia) us-east-1 region.

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About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle's distributed cloud lineup includes:

Public cloud: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here.

Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here. Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provides a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provides a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud. Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries.

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Multicloud: OCI is physically deployed within all the cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, providing low latency, natively integrated Oracle AI Database services, including Oracle AI Database@AWS, Oracle AI Database@Azure, Oracle AI Database@Google Cloud; and Oracle HeatWave on AWS and Microsoft Azure. In addition, Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud, and the upcoming connection between OCI and AWS Interconnect–multicloud allow customers to seamlessly combine key capabilities from across clouds.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of April 16, 2026 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

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