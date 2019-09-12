Oracle and Deloitte Help Brands Realize the Potential of Customer Data Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD – Oracle and Deloitte Digital are teaming up to help brands make every customer interaction matter. By bringing together enterprise-class Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities and demonstrated technology and business expertise, Oracle and Deloitte Digital will help brands deliver personalized and contextualized experiences in real time and at scale across the entire customer journey.

Oracle and Deloitte Digital, a Global Cloud Elite Platinum level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), enable B2C and B2B brands to leverage Oracle CX Unity and Hux by Deloitte Digital to create a single and dynamic view of the customer. By combining data and decisioning, brands can deliver a more connected human experience to their customers, one that is timely, relevant and consistent across known and unknown interactions.

"The ability for brands to make individual, meaningful connections with customers on a human level has never been greater, while the demand from customers for these connections has never been higher. Creating these connections, however, requires that brands take back ownership of their data and decisioning," said Angel Hollis Vaccaro, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Hux by Deloitte Digital practice lead. "Deloitte Digital and Oracle work closely together to help organizations not only unify and analyze customer data to create a more connected human experience, but also to give them complete ownership of it all."

Oracle CX Unity helps brands increase sales, improve customer satisfaction and grow customer lifetime value by connecting data, intelligence and experiences. Unlike traditional CDP solutions, Oracle CX Unity provides the scale to bring together customer data from across the entire organization and across customer journeys and applies built-in machine learning to prescribe the optimal experience within existing business processes.

"Our industry often talks about the idea of a 360-degree view of the customer, but in reality, it is very difficult to get a comprehensive view into customer interactions across channels and applications," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle CX Cloud. "To address the shortcomings of current customer data management approaches, we built a customer intelligence platform that provides the scale, speed, security and precision needed to make every customer interaction truly matter. We are collaborating with Deloitte Digital to accelerate our customer's uptake of these powerful new capabilities."

Oracle CX Unity is pre-integrated with Oracle Customer Experience (CX) to enable intelligence to be applied across every customer touchpoint. Oracle CX is an integrated set of applications which empower organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives.

Oracle and Deloitte Digital will be offering a digital workshop during Oracle OpenWorld which is designed to provide insight into how companies can elevate the human experience at every customer interaction to drive growth. For more information about this engagement and our customized workshops, visit the Deloitte booth #901 to learn more.

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

