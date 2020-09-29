Oracle and Zoom Help Organizations Infuse Video into Customer Engagements

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced new integrations between Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) and Zoom that will help sales, marketing, and customer service teams seamlessly incorporate video into existing processes and workflows in order to make every customer interaction better.

"We are pleased to be able to work with the Oracle team to help our customers reach and engage their audiences in new and innovative ways," said Oded Gal, chief product officer, Zoom. "The need for all businesses to rethink customer engagements has accelerated this year and Oracle was the perfect partner for us to work with to integrate video into the customer experience."

To support the rapid growth in digital selling, marketing, and customer service, Oracle and Zoom are introducing a series of integrations between Zoom's communications platform and Oracle Cloud CX applications.

Marketers : A new integration with Oracle Eloqua, part of Oracle CX Marketing, helps marketers improve the performance of multi-channel demand generation and nurture programs. With the integration, marketers will be able to deliver richer digital events and improve the performance of webinars by quickly and easily collecting and analyzing data surrounding engagement and registration. The integration will also help marketers deliver a consistent experience and improve customer engagement by leveraging branded assets (i.e. emails, landing pages, forms) across channels.

A new integration with Oracle CX Service will help service teams improve customer satisfaction by solving incidents faster and delivering a more contextual and personalized customer experience. In addition, service agents will be able to better build relationships and get answers from colleagues faster by using video to improve collaboration between teams while working remotely. Sales Teams: A new integration with Oracle CX Sales will help sales teams use video to engage with customers and prospects. Sales teams will be able to schedule or start a Zoom meeting in the context of a sale against an account, contact, lead, opportunity, or proposal. In addition, sales teams will be able to view the Zoom interaction as part of a feed, record and save a meeting for later, and even run a transcription to capture insights from the meeting.

"Zoom is increasingly a part of our everyday professional and personal lives and we are proud to work with the Zoom team to help our customers innovate with video and seamlessly incorporate it with their existing sales, marketing, and customer service applications," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX and Data Cloud. "Now more than ever, video has become a critical channel for brands to engage customers. This is not a nice to have – it is now table stakes and when fully integrated, video is an incredible tool for brands to deliver memorable experiences."

