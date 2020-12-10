Oracle Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
- Q2 FY2021 GAAP EPS up 16% to $0.80, Non-GAAP EPS up 19% to $1.06
- Oracle Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure and Autonomous Database revenue up over 100%
- Fusion Cloud ERP revenue up 33%, NetSuite Cloud ERP revenue up 21%
REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2021 Q2 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 2% year-over-year to $9.8 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 4% to $7.1 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 3% to $1.1 billion.
Q2 GAAP operating income was up 13% to $3.6 billion and GAAP operating margin was 37%. Non-GAAP operating income was up 14% to $4.6 billion and non-GAAP operating margin was 47%. GAAP net income was up 6% to $2.4 billion, and non-GAAP net income was up 9% to $3.2 billion. GAAP earnings per share was up 16% to $0.80, while non-GAAP earnings per share was up 19% to $1.06.
Short-term deferred revenues were $8.1 billion. Operating cash flow was $14.0 billion during the trailing twelve months.
"Our highly profitable multi-billion dollar Fusion and NetSuite Cloud ERP applications businesses grew revenue 33% and 21% respectively in Q2," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "These two strategic cloud applications businesses are major contributors to Oracle's increased operating earnings and consistent earnings per share growth. We expect this rapid market share and revenue growth trend to continue as both Gartner and IDC rank Oracle's ERP suite number one in the cloud."
"Oracle's Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure is adding customers and growing revenue at a rate well in excess of 100% per year," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "Demand for our Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure is exceeding our plan and we are opening new datacenters as fast as we can. Oracle opened 13 additional regional datacenters in 2020 to bring our total to 29 regional datacenters worldwide, more than AWS."
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 7, 2021, with a payment date of January 21, 2021.
Business Innovations
- Oracle increased its already aggressive expansion plan, and now expects to have 38 Cloud regions live by mid-2021 with the recent opening of three new commercial cloud regions, one in Dubai, one in the United Kingdom, and one in Chile. Oracle has opened 13 Cloud regions so far in 2020 and currently operates 29 regions globally – the fastest expansion by any major cloud provider.
- Oracle announced the next generation of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, which helps customers accelerate their most challenging transaction processing and data analytics projects in 29 global cloud regions and Dedicated Region [email protected]
- "Per IDC's latest SaaSPath survey, SaaS ERP customers ranked Oracle highest in overall satisfaction among SAP, Microsoft, and Workday." Source: IDC SaaSPath 2020: Vendor Ratings, Aug 2020.
- An extended list of recent business innovations and announcements is available at www.oracle.com/news.
Customer Momentum
- Equinix - As the world's digital infrastructure company, Equinix operates more than 200 data centers serving over 10,000 customers. The company plans to implement Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, EPM, and CX to replace Oracle E-Business Suite applications. Equinix expects to simplify and automate critical finance and go-to-market processes, eliminating manual data entry and providing new functionality for their finance teams.
- Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) - One of the largest private biomedical research institutions in the US, HHMI is leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to shift various high-performance computing workloads from on-premise to the cloud. This gives their scientific researchers superior performance and, with significantly lower data egress charges, provides more computing value for their investment.
- First Solar - Solar electricity is essential to the world's energy mix, and First Solar, the leading American company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, is helping drive the transition to a sustainable energy future. As part of its efforts to streamline and transform internal systems, the company is replacing its multiple, disconnected platforms with Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, EPM, SCM, HCM, and CX.
- T-Mobile – As they quickly expand their subscriber base and 5G network coverage, T-Mobile continues to make customer experience their top priority. They're investing across all customer touchpoints, including their roughly 10,000 retail locations in North America. T-Mobile has chosen Oracle Retail cloud applications for planning, distribution, and optimization to help them improve customer satisfaction and their Net Promoter Score. They also expect the system to help them add more subscribers by, for example, using the platform's analytics and embedded artificial intelligence to optimize in-store product placement during new device launches.
- An extended list of customers which purchased Oracle Cloud during the quarter will be available at www.oracle.com/customers/earnings.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.
About Oracle
The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), visit us at www.oracle.com or contact Investor Relations at [email protected] or (650) 506-4073.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding our future market share and revenue acceleration, customer momentum, and plans to open data centers and go live in various Cloud regions by mid-2021, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect our current expectations and our actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations: (1) The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how we and our customers are operating our respective businesses, and the duration and extent to which this will impact our future results of operations and our overall financial performance remains uncertain. (2) Our success depends upon our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services. (3) Our cloud strategy, including our Oracle Cloud Software-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings, may adversely affect our revenues and profitability. (4) We might experience significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our cloud, license and hardware offerings. (5) If the security measures for our products and services are compromised and as a result, our data, our customers' data or our IT systems are accessed improperly, made unavailable, or improperly modified, our products and services may be perceived as vulnerable, our brand and reputation could be damaged, the IT services we provide to our customers could be disrupted, and customers may stop using our products and services, all of which could reduce our revenue and earnings, increase our expenses and expose us to legal claims and regulatory actions. (6) Our business practices with respect to data could give rise to operational interruption, liabilities or reputational harm as a result of governmental regulation, legal requirements or industry standards relating to privacy and data protection. (7) Economic, political and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (8) If we are unable to compete effectively, the results of operations and prospects for our business could be harmed. (9) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results. (10) Acquisitions present many risks and we may not achieve the financial and strategic goals that were contemplated at the time of a transaction. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on Oracle's Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information set forth in this press release is current as of December 10, 2020. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
APPENDIX A
|
ORACLE CORPORATION
|
To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:
