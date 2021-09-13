Oracle Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2022 Q1 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 4% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 6% to $7.4 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were down 8% to $813 million.

Q1 GAAP operating income was up 7% to $3.4 billion, and GAAP operating margin was 35%. Non-GAAP operating income was up 4% to $4.3 billion, and Non-GAAP operating margin was 45%. GAAP net income was up 9% to $2.5 billion, and GAAP earnings per share was up 19% to $0.86. Non-GAAP net income was up 2% to $2.9 billion, and Non-GAAP earnings per share was up 11% to $1.03.

Short-term deferred revenues were $10 billion. Operating cash flow was up 17% to $15.3 billion during the trailing twelve months.

"Q1 results were excellent as constant currency revenue beat guidance by $100 million with all revenue segments exceeding forecast, and Non-GAAP earnings per share beating guidance by $0.08," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Oracle's two new cloud businesses, IaaS and SaaS, are now over 25% of our total revenue with an annual run rate of $10 billion. Taken together, IaaS and SaaS are Oracle's fastest growing and highest margin new businesses. As these two cloud businesses continue to grow they will help expand our overall profit margins and push earnings per share higher."

"Last week, Cloud Wars published an article entitled 'Oracle Leapfrogs Google in Major Cloud Ranking' summarizing an upcoming Gartner Report that reviews the leading cloud infrastructure companies," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "Please read the article and the Gartner Report for all the essential details. Oracle is delivering some truly innovative infrastructure services. Last quarter, we released the next generation of the world's most popular open source database, MySQL, which now includes the HeatWave in-memory query accelerator, and the AutoPilot management tools. Many customers measured our new MySQL cloud service to be much much faster, less expensive, and easier to use than SnowFlake, Aurora, RedShift and other commonly used cloud databases. In response to requests from some of those customers, we decided to make MySQL HeatWave available on other clouds in addition to the Oracle Cloud."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2021, with a payment date of October 26, 2021.

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended August 31,

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)







% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2021 Revenues 2020 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 7,371 76% $ 6,947 74% 6% 5%



Cloud license and on-premise license 813 8% 886 9% (8%) (9%)



Hardware 763 8% 814 9% (6%) (7%)



Services 781 8% 720 8% 8% 7%



Total revenues 9,728 100% 9,367 100% 4% 2%

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 1,214 13% 1,011 11% 20% 19%



Hardware 245 2% 246 2% (1%) (2%)



Services 644 7% 623 7% 3% 2%



Sales and marketing 1,854 19% 1,854 20% 0% (1%)



Research and development 1,684 18% 1,589 17% 6% 5%



General and administrative 298 3% 295 3% 1% 0%



Amortization of intangible assets 303 3% 345 4% (12%) (12%)



Acquisition related and other 21 0% 19 0% 4% 4%



Restructuring 38 0% 174 2% (78%) (78%)



Total operating expenses 6,301 65% 6,156 66% 2% 1%

OPERATING INCOME 3,427 35% 3,211 34% 7% 5%



Interest expense (705) (7%) (614) (6%) 15% 15%



Non-operating expenses, net (41) (1%) (2) 0% * *

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,681 27% 2,595 28% 3% 1%



Provision for income taxes 224 2% 344 4% (35%) (36%)

NET INCOME $ 2,457 25% $ 2,251 24% 9% 7%



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 0.89

$ 0.74









Diluted $ 0.86

$ 0.72







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 2,769

3,041









Diluted 2,861

3,107

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency

information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To

present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into

United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2021, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in

effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended August 31,

2021 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our revenues by 2 percentage points, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and

operating income by 2 percentage points.

* Not meaningful

































ORACLE CORPORATION



Q1 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)















































Three Months Ended August 31,

% Increase (Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease) in

Constant Currency (2)





2021





2021



2020





2020

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 9,728

$ -

$ 9,728



$ 9,367

$ 1

$ 9,368

4% 4% 2% 2%



Cloud services and license support

7,371

-

7,371



6,947

1

6,948

6% 6% 5% 5%











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 6,301

$ (907)

$ 5,394



$ 6,156

$ (966)

$ 5,190

2% 4% 1% 3%



Stock-based compensation (3)

545

(545)

-



428

(428)

-

28% * 28% *



Amortization of intangible assets (4)

303

(303)

-



345

(345)

-

(12%) * (12%) *



Acquisition related and other

21

(21)

-



19

(19)

-

4% * 4% *



Restructuring

38

(38)

-



174

(174)

-

(78%) * (78%) *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 3,427

$ 907

$ 4,334



$ 3,211

$ 967

$ 4,178

7% 4% 5% 2%

OPERATING MARGIN %

35%





45%



34%





45%

95 bp. (5) bp. 74 bp. (18) bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$ 224

$ 420

$ 644



$ 344

$ 336

$ 680

(35%) (5%) (36%) (7%)

NET INCOME

$ 2,457

$ 487

$ 2,944



$ 2,251

$ 631

$ 2,882

9% 2% 7% 0%

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.86





$ 1.03



$ 0.72





$ 0.93

19% 11% 16% 9%

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

2,861

-

2,861



3,107

-

3,107

(8%) (8%) (8%) (8%)





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2021, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended

















August 31, 2021



August 31, 2020

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support

$ 40

$ (40)

$ -



$ 30

$ (30)

$ -













Hardware

3

(3)

-



3

(3)

-













Services

14

(14)

-



12

(12)

-













Sales and marketing

95

(95)

-



71

(71)

-













Research and development

344

(344)

-



276

(276)

-













General and administrative

49

(49)

-



36

(36)

-













Total stock-based compensation

$ 545

$ (545)

$ -



$ 428

$ (428)

$ -





















































(4) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of August 31, 2021 was as follows:



Remainder of fiscal 2022

$ 834



































Fiscal 2023

716



































Fiscal 2024

473



































Fiscal 2025

124



































Fiscal 2026

24



































Fiscal 2027

6



































Thereafter

4



































Total intangible assets, net

$ 2,181











































































(5) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 8.4% and 13.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.0% and 19.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021, respectively. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in each of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2021 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets, partially offset by the net deferred tax effects related to an income tax benefit that was previously recorded due to the partial realignment of our legal entity structure.

* Not meaningful







































ORACLE CORPORATION



Q1 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions)



















August 31, May 31,





2021 2021 ASSETS







Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,059

$ 30,098



Marketable securities 16,251

16,456



Trade receivables, net 4,482

5,409



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,325

3,604





Total Current Assets 47,117

55,567

Non-Current Assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net 7,610

7,049



Intangible assets, net 2,181

2,430



Goodwill, net 43,862

43,935



Deferred tax assets 13,391

13,636



Other non-current assets 8,763

8,490





Total Non-Current Assets 75,807

75,540

TOTAL ASSETS $ 122,924

$ 131,107

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY







Current Liabilities:









Notes payable, current $ 6,748

$ 8,250



Accounts payable 749

745



Accrued compensation and related benefits 1,470

2,017



Deferred revenues 10,011

8,775



Other current liabilities 4,093

4,377





Total Current Liabilities 23,071

24,164

Non-Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current 75,970

75,995



Income taxes payable 12,315

12,345



Deferred tax liabilities 7,648

7,864



Other non-current liabilities 5,050

4,787





Total Non-Current Liabilities 100,983

100,991

Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (1,130)

5,952

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY $ 122,924

$ 131,107

















ORACLE CORPORATION



Q1 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in millions)















Three Months Ended August 31,



2021 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net income $ 2,457

$ 2,251

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation 454

356

Amortization of intangible assets 303

345

Deferred income taxes (15)

173

Stock-based compensation 545

428

Other, net (27)

78

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Decrease in trade receivables, net 852

1,077

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 270

380

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities (713)

(294)

Decrease in income taxes payable (221)

(586)

Increase in deferred revenues 1,486

1,745

Net cash provided by operating activities 5,391

5,953

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (7,671)

(10,678)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 8,002

1,459

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (50)

-

Capital expenditures (1,062)

(436)

Net cash used for investing activities (781)

(9,655)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Payments for repurchases of common stock (7,995)

(4,945)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock 148

567

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards (820)

(478)

Payments of dividends to stockholders (887)

(730)

Repayments of borrowings (1,500)

(1,000)

Other, net (414)

93

Net cash used for financing activities (11,468)

(6,493)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (181)

232

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,039)

(9,963)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,098

37,239

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23,059

$ 27,276















ORACLE CORPORATION Q1 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) ($ in millions)

























Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4





















GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 13,092 $ 13,967 $ 14,659 $ 15,887 $ 15,325





























Capital Expenditures (1,614) (1,833) (1,851) (2,135) (2,761)





























Free Cash Flow $ 11,478 $ 12,134 $ 12,808 $ 13,752 $ 12,564





























% Growth over prior year (6%) (1%) 3% 19% 9%



















































GAAP Net Income $ 10,249 $ 10,380 $ 12,830 $ 13,746 $ 13,952





























Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 112% 117% 100% 100% 90%



















































(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from

operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be

considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.













ORACLE CORPORATION

Q1 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)

($ in millions)



































Fiscal 2021









Fiscal 2022





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL



REVENUES BY OFFERINGS

























Cloud services and license support $ 6,947 $ 7,112 $ 7,252 $ 7,389 $ 28,700

$ 7,371





$ 7,371



Cloud license and on-premise license 886 1,092 1,276 2,144 5,399

813





813



Hardware 814 844 820 882 3,359

763





763



Services 720 752 737 812 3,021

781





781



Total revenues $ 9,367 $ 9,800 $ 10,085 $ 11,227 $ 40,479

$ 9,728





$ 9,728































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Cloud services and license support 2% 4% 5% 8% 5%

6%





6%



Cloud license and on-premise license 9% (3%) 4% 9% 5%

(8%)





(8%)



Hardware 0% (3%) (4%) (2%) (2%)

(6%)





(6%)



Services (8%) (7%) (5%) 11% (3%)

8%





8%



Total revenues 2% 2% 3% 8% 4%

4%





4%































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Cloud services and license support 2% 4% 2% 4% 3%

5%





5%



Cloud license and on-premise license 8% (5%) 0% 5% 2%

(9%)





(9%)



Hardware 0% (3%) (6%) (6%) (4%)

(7%)





(7%)



Services (8%) (8%) (8%) 6% (5%)

7%





7%



Total revenues 2% 1% 0% 4% 2%

2%





2%































CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES

























BY ECOSYSTEM

























Applications cloud services and license support $ 2,816 $ 2,901 $ 2,952 $ 3,043 $ 11,712

$ 3,041





$ 3,041



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 4,131 4,211 4,300 4,346 16,988

4,330





4,330



Total cloud services and license support revenues $ 6,947 $ 7,112 $ 7,252 $ 7,389 $ 28,700

$ 7,371





$ 7,371































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Applications cloud services and license support 4% 5% 5% 11% 6%

8%





8%



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 1% 4% 4% 6% 4%

5%





5%



Total cloud services and license support revenues 2% 4% 5% 8% 5%

6%





6%































CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)

























Applications cloud services and license support 4% 5% 3% 7% 5%

7%





7%



Infrastructure cloud services and license support 1% 3% 2% 2% 2%

3%





3%



Total cloud services and license support revenues 2% 4% 2% 4% 3%

5%





5%































GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES

























Americas $ 5,068 $ 5,259 $ 5,424 $ 6,076 $ 21,828

$ 5,321





$ 5,321



Europe/Middle East/Africa 2,738 2,852 2,981 3,324 11,894

2,784





2,784



Asia Pacific 1,561 1,689 1,680 1,827 6,757

1,623





1,623



Total revenues $ 9,367 $ 9,800 $ 10,085 $ 11,227 $ 40,479

$ 9,728





$ 9,728

























































(1) The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.







(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2021 and 2020 for the fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.





































APPENDIX A

ORACLE CORPORATION Q1 FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Cloud services and license support revenues : Business combination accounting rules require us to account for the fair values of cloud services and license support contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cloud services and license support revenues are intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of such revenues. We believe the adjustments to these revenues are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business as we generally expect to experience high renewal rates for these contracts at their stated values during the post combination periods.

Stock-based compensation expenses : We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses : We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses primarily consist of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

