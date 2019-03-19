Oracle Breaks Down Organizational Silos with Supply Chain Innovations

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MODERN BUSINESS EXPERIENCE -- To help global organizations create more responsive and efficient supply chains, Oracle today announced a series of new innovations to Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud. The latest updates will enable organizations to reduce costs and stay ahead of ever-changing customer expectations by connecting customer service and field technicians, aligning orders and invoicing with a project and/or organization, and improving orchestration of vendor-managed inventory.

"Organizations need an efficient and responsive supply chain to stay ahead of constantly changing expectations and that requires trust, transparency and open lines of communication across the entire value chain," said Jon Chorley, chief sustainability officer and group vice president, supply chain management, Oracle. "The new innovations within Oracle SCM Cloud help customers generate more value from their investment, build adaptable organizations, and lay the foundation for the coming era of blockchain-enabled supply chain transparency."

Oracle SCM Cloud helps organizations of all sizes easily take advantage of the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things across their supplier networks to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and minimize risk. The latest innovations within Oracle SCM Cloud include:

Field Service Logistics: This new solution enables organizations to quickly resolve customer issues by connecting customer service teams and field service teams. This connection enables customer service to order parts from within a service request, coordinate timely delivery, and manage service technician trunk stock.

Project-Driven Supply Chain: This new capability facilitates accurate and timely billing upon fulfillment by integrating and automating the tracking of project attributes and related costs from a sales order.

Supply Chain Collaboration: This new vendor-managed inventory assists with replenishment and ensures clear, accurate, and efficient engagement by allowing users to securely share on-hand quantities with selected suppliers.

Oracle SCM Cloud is the most comprehensive suite of supply chain cloud applications and was named a Leader in Gartner's recent "Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning System of Record," as well as the "Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems" and "Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems."

