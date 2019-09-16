Oracle Cloud Automates Security for Critical Workloads

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- Oracle today announced that it is expanding its security portfolio with new cloud services designed to automatically help protect cloud workloads and data from risks posed by misconfigurations and cyber threats. The three new cloud services, including Oracle Data Safe, Oracle Cloud Guard and Oracle Maximum Security Zones provide centralized security configuration and posture management, as well as automated enforcement of security practices.

Together with Oracle Data Safe, Cloud Guard and Maximum Security Zones, customers can better protect their critical workloads. These intelligent systems operate in the background enforcing security practices, gathering telemetry from across the cloud environment, and surfacing misconfigurations, anomalous behavior and risks to respond to through automated means. With the new capabilities, customers of Oracle Cloud will not bear the burden of designing secure architectures from scratch and will be better protected from the consequences of misconfigurations than they are in other cloud environments today.

"Data is your most valuable asset, and hackers will exploit any weakness, whether in databases, their users, or their infrastructure," said Vipin Samar, senior vice president, Database Security, Oracle. "We created Oracle Data Safe to help organizations secure their data in the cloud, irrespective of their size or security expertise."

Cloud enables organizations to better address a cyber threat landscape that continues to increase in size and complexity. In the 2019 Oracle KPMG Cloud Threat Report, 72 percent of organizations responded that security in the cloud is better than what they can achieve on their own. Today, Oracle is introducing security capabilities that collectively automate security processes at all layers of the cloud stack from the infrastructure to the application layer.

"We are seeing enterprises make too many configuration errors when setting up their cloud services. This is putting their business at risk needlessly," said Maxine Holt, research director, Ovum. "By allowing for pre-set templated configuration of their cloud services, enterprises will be better protected knowing that the right security services are not only turned on, but more closely aligned to their business needs and policies."

Oracle Data Safe Automates Protection of Customer Data

Oracle Data Safe is a unified control center for automating database security and improving visibility into security issues with data, users, and configuration. Oracle Data Safe provides vital security controls, including monitoring database activity, discovering sensitive data, and masking databases to help minimize security risk. Built from the ground up, leveraging Oracle's decades of database security experience, Oracle Data Safe helps customers protect their Oracle Database Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database. It complements the security features already in Oracle Autonomous Database, such as always-on encryption and self-patching. Available now on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Data Safe is included with all Oracle Database Cloud services. For more information, read this Oracle blog.

Oracle Cloud Guard Delivers Visibility and Monitoring Across Cloud Environments

Oracle Cloud Guard is a unified security solution that provides a global and centralized approach to the protection of all of a customers' assets. It works to analyze data, detect threats and misconfigurations automatically, then hunt down and kill those security threats without requiring human oversight. Oracle Cloud Guard continuously collects data from every part of the infrastructure and application stack, including audit logs, Oracle Data Safe, Oracle OS Management Service, as well as third-party products. Oracle Cloud Guard proactively detects and stops anomalous activity it identifies, shutting down a malicious instance automatically, and proactively revoking user permissions when it detects anomalous user behavior.

Maximum Security Zones Deliver the Highest Levels of Security

Oracle Cloud Maximum Security Zones comprises an enclave within a customer's environment where security is mandatory and always on. It provides a combination of automated preventative and detective means to enforce security controls and practices to customer defined configurations of Oracle Cloud resources. Customers effectively lock down resources to known secure configurations, automatically prevent configuration changes, and continuously monitor and block anomalous activities. Maximum Security Zones are enforced through the automated activation of all relevant and preconfigured security services, including application security and the new Cloud Guard.

Additional Resources

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

About Oracle OpenWorld

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom .

Future Product Disclaimer

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

www.oracle.com

