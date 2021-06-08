Oracle Cloud Helps the UK Government Drive Efficiencies, Cost Savings and Productivity Across the Public Sector

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Oracle has further expanded its commitment to the UK Government with the update of an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Crown Commercial Service (CCS) and Oracle, as well as a new commitment to enhance Oracle's Government Centre of Excellence. The updated arrangement is expected to foster an even stronger working relationship between Oracle and the UK public sector, enabling better use of secure cloud technologies. The Oracle Centre of Excellence will provide additional support and technical capabilities to help the UK Government make better use of Oracle Cloud.

CCS – the UK's largest public procurement organisation – supports the UK public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. Last year, CCS helped the UK public sector achieve commercial benefits worth more than £1 billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Oracle and the UK Government first signed an MOU in 2012, paving the way for a long-term partnership. The updated MOU will ensure that central, local and devolved governments, as well as all public service departments and agencies, such as NHS Trusts, are able to make continued use of Oracle Cloud. Critical public services will have access to the full suite of Oracle Cloud applications, secure infrastructure services and autonomous technology. The Oracle Cloud can help customers like the UK Government to drive greater efficiencies, automation and productivity, all of which could support the UK economic recovery.

The enhanced Oracle Centre of Excellence will provide the UK Government with even more support for its use of Oracle Cloud, enabling better use of secure cloud technologies to support long term innovation and transformation of public services. It will provide public sector organisations with additional support in moving workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure or expanding their use of the Oracle Cloud Applications Suite.

"This enhanced Memorandum of Understanding will continue to deliver savings and benefits for new and existing public sector customers using Oracle's cloud based technologies. It will continue delivering value for money whilst supporting public sector customers' journey to the cloud", said Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer, Crown Commercial Service.

Gareth Rhys Williams, the Government Chief Commercial Officer, said "The UK Government is focused on its Build Back Better growth plan, part of which is ensuring we make the best use of modern cloud based technologies. By extending our relationship with Oracle through this Memorandum of Understanding, we will continue to drive excellent commercial value, improve services delivery to citizens, and support the UK Government's wider transformation agenda."

"Today's announcement is a commitment to a long-standing relationship," said Richard Petley, Managing Director & Senior Vice President, Technology & Cloud, Western Europe, Oracle. "We are collaborating with the UK Government to unlock the potential that cloud offers and help the UK lead the way in the adoption of digital technologies."

Oracle provides the only dual-region sovereign cloud for use by UK public sector customers and works with hundreds of public sector customers, such as the Home Office, Office for National Statistics, the NHS NEP, Birmingham City Council, the Ministry of Defence and West Midlands Police. The updated MOU expands on these relationships and will allow more public sector organisations to use cloud technologies for their efforts to deliver the best possible public services and greater value for the taxpayer.

