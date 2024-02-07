Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Attains Expanded FedRAMP Authorization

FedRAMP approves new Oracle cloud services, now available to U.S. government customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 16 new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and features have attained FedRAMP approval, bringing enhanced AI, DevOps, and security capabilities to federal agencies and partners. In total, customers can now benefit from 93 FedRAMP authorized services available in Oracle's U.S. government regions.

"Adding these new services to our U.S. government cloud underscores our commitment to providing our government customers with comprehensive cloud services, and we will continue to use feedback from our customers to build new innovative solutions," said Rand Waldron, vice president, Global Government Sector, Oracle. "Moreover, government agencies and the companies that support them can always use our government cloud regions at the same globally consistent price as our public cloud, enabling them to spend more of their resources on core mission needs."

The newly approved services include: OCI DevOps Service, OCI Data Labeling, OCI AI Vision, OCI AI Forecasting, OCI AI Speech to Text, OCI AI Language, OCI Web Application Firewall, OCI Network Firewall, Oracle Data Safe, Oracle NoSQL Database Cloud Service, Oracle Content Management, Visual Builder Cloud Service, Application Performance Monitoring, Ksplice, License Manager, and Oracle Big Data Service.

Highlights of the new capabilities available at FedRAMP High in the U.S. Government Cloud include:

Network Firewall is an integrated, cloud native, managed firewall service built using next-generation technology from Palo Alto Networks.

is an integrated, cloud native, managed firewall service built using next-generation technology from Palo Alto Networks. DevOps service is a complete continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform for developers to simplify and automate their software development lifecycle.

is a complete continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform for developers to simplify and automate their software development lifecycle. AI Vision is an AI service for performing deep-learning–based image analysis at scale.

is an AI service for performing deep-learning–based image analysis at scale. AI Forecasting delivers univariate and multivariate time-series forecasts through statistical, machine learning, and deep learning algorithms.

delivers univariate and multivariate time-series forecasts through statistical, machine learning, and deep learning algorithms. Data Safe empowers organizations to understand data sensitivity, evaluate data risks, mask sensitive data, implement and monitor security controls, assess user security, and monitor user activity—all in a single, unified console.

empowers organizations to understand data sensitivity, evaluate data risks, mask sensitive data, implement and monitor security controls, assess user security, and monitor user activity—all in a single, unified console. Big Data Service is a fully managed, automated cloud service that provides enterprises with a cost-effective Hadoop environment.

Oracle has also introduced nine new features to existing FedRAMP High approved cloud services:

DevOps users can now create a DevOps project to group the resources required to implement a CI/CD workflow. Developers can build and manage pipelines for compiling, testing, and running software applications before deployment. Development teams can also create private code repositories or connect to external code repositories such as GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket Cloud, Visual Builder Studio, Bitbucket Server, and GitLab Server.

Identity and Access Management (IAM) can now use identity domains to provide identity and access management features such as authentication, single sign-on (SSO), and identity lifecycle management for Oracle Cloud, as well as for Oracle and non-Oracle applications, whether they are SaaS, cloud hosted, or on premises.

Cloud Guard Threat Detector now identifies malicious activities and reduces the volume of alerts that security operators need to manage with serious threats. Using the MITRE ATT&CK framework and Oracle's threat intelligence and data science capabilities, Threat Detector uncovers nefarious behaviors across an organization's network.

To attain the approval for these services and features, Oracle used a FedRAMP recognized third-party assessment organization (3PAO). The services were then thoroughly reviewed and approved by technical representatives from FedRAMP's Joint Authorization Board (JAB) for use within the Oracle Cloud FedRAMP High Authorized offering.

Join Oracle's Federal Forum for a full day of expert-led sessions to learn how federal agencies are developing innovative solutions to some of today's most complex challenges. Register now: https://lnkd.in/ggPHW_f4

Additional Resources

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle