Oracle Cloud on the Menu for Burger King and Church's Texas Chicken in Mexico

CAMPACHE, Mexico and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporativo GES operates more than 30 Burger King and Church's Texas Chicken franchises in Mexico. With the pandemic putting a strain on restaurants, the fast-growing operator knew it needed to move to the cloud to improve the efficiency of its operations. Today, Oracle MICROS Simphony Point-of-Sale (POS) is helping Corporativo GES to remotely manage its entire business on just one system. With built-in restaurant data and analytics, the operator can make faster, more-informed decisions and is increasing diner satisfaction by improving the order and payment process, speeding counter and drive-thru service, and better managing its menu and customer promotions.

"We were making decisions in the dark; we needed better visibility into our business," said Erik Moreno, manager, franchise operations, Corporativo GES. "A robust and scalable restaurant technology platform, like Oracle MICROS Simphony, that allows me to see and manage all my businesses from either my cellphone or computer was critical."

Using MICROS Simphony's analytics, Corporativo GES can immediately see where it can improve operations down to the individual franchise location. This includes a real-time view into its sales and product mix, popularity of menu items, average sales time, and the busiest times of day at each restaurant. This information allows Corporativo GES to better understand its diners and launch more effective promotions to foster customer loyalty.

"We felt that Oracle's MICROS Simphony POS cloud solution was the best for our needs. To be able to complete all the upgrades remotely during a time when no one could travel was incredibly important to us and really shows the power of cloud," said Moreno. "Since then, we've further realized the value of Oracle as a strategic partner, and for me, they are the best partner we have."

Corporativo GES also chose Oracle NetSuite to streamline its accounting and inventory process and unify information from MICROS Simphony. With NetSuite, it will increase visibility and control of sales transactions, accurately forecast budgets across the organization and improve purchasing based on data and historical purchase trends from its customers.

"During the pandemic, Corporativo GES realized the critical need for a technological change to help keep its restaurants at the forefront of fast food industry in Mexico. It's no longer just about understanding the end sales number, but how you got there, what locations and items are most profitable, and how to best serve an evolving customer base," said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Food and Beverage. "The Corporativo GES team bet on Oracle to stay ahead of the curve and continue to grow and best serve customers in-store, in the drive-thru, and via online ordering. This new technology platform positions them well for continued success and to be able to navigate whatever comes next."

Corporativo GES selected Oracle in Q3 FY2021.

About Corporativo GES

Grupo GES is a company committed to the standard of living of our workers and our community. For over 13 years they have been a company committed to the sustainable development of our environment and our community, covering four points of action: Environmental and Ethical, Economic, Social and Corporate Governance.

With a mission to consolidate the expansion of Corporate GES, through a strategic business management that increases our profitability and encourages our shareholders, collaborators and society in general: satisfying the needs and expectations of our clients; offering products and services of total quality; creating socially responsible sources of work, and promoting sustainable development where we are present.

For more information access:

https://www.gruges.com.mx/

About Oracle Food & Beverage

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS, brings 40 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

https://www.oracle.com/

