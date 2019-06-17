Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help organizations quickly and easily bring together customer data from across the entire organization, Oracle is collaborating with Accenture and Capgemini to address the hype and confusion around the Customer Data Platform (CDP) market.

In collaboration with two Platinum level members of Oracle PartnerNetwork, Oracle is moving beyond current CDP capabilities to power richer digital marketing and customer experiences across the entire customer journey. This includes delivering the technology and best practices that help organizations understand and map different customer data sources, define business outcomes and key performance indicators for customer intelligence projects, and create a single and dynamic view of the customer.

The CDP market has quickly expanded as marketing technology vendors have launched point solutions to try and help marketers bring together various customer data sources to better understand and engage known customers. Overall, this first wave of CDP solutions has failed to address the challenge of creating a single and dynamic view of the customer due to the complexity of integration, the need to address the entire customer journey and a limited set of use cases/capabilities centered on B2C marketing.

"Clients across industries are eager to leverage the power and insights that CDP solutions offer but are concerned about the perceived cost and complexity of bringing different customer data sources together," said Lucia Lesar, global practice lead for Oracle CX at Accenture. "Building on nearly 30 years of teaming with Oracle to help clients with digital transformation, this new joint initiative will enable us to better address these challenges, along with changing customer expectations, so that our clients can unify their data for a more holistic view of the customer that they can act on dynamically."

To provide B2B and B2C organizations with a complete customer intelligence platform for managing customer data, Oracle launched Oracle CX Unity in October 2018. Oracle CX Unity provides brands with powerful and actionable insights in context, in motion and in real time across the entire customer experience by providing the ability to bring together online, offline and third-party customer data sources. This unique approach provides organizations with a fast and easy way to bring together customer data from across the entire organization and across the entire customer journey. In addition, Oracle CX Unity goes one step further than existing CDP solutions by applying built-in machine learning to prescribe the optimal experience within existing business processes.

"The customer journey has changed beyond recognition, making it much harder to gain a single source of customer truth," said Jane Arnold Hommet, Global Partner Executive for Oracle at Capgemini. "As our clients adapt to the evolving nature of customer interactions, they are looking for customer data strategies and data sources that go beyond marketing which can enable anyone within their teams to have quick and easy access to comprehensive customer insights and intelligence."

Oracle CX Unity is pre-integrated with Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud to enable intelligence to be applied across every customer touchpoint. Oracle CX Cloud is an integrated set of applications which empower organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. Accenture and Capgemini are helping enterprise companies tap into all that Oracle CX Unity has to offer.

"The CDP market is a confusing place right now with lots of promise and hype, but very few solutions that can provide a comprehensive view into customer interactions across channels and applications," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle CX Cloud. "To address the challenges of this first wave of CDP solutions and provide our customers with the scale and precision needed to make every customer interaction truly matter, we are delivering CX Unity, our customer intelligence platform, in partnership with experts in customer data such as Accenture and Capgemini."

