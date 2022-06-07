Oracle Completes Acquisition of Cerner

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) announced that a majority of the outstanding shares (the "Shares") of Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) were validly tendered, and the other conditions to the tender offer have been satisfied or waived. The deal will close on June 8, 2022. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC, the depositary for the tender offer, has indicated that as of 12:00 midnight, Eastern time, at the end of the day on June 6, 2022, approximately 204,280,589 Shares, or 69.2% of the total Shares, have been validly tendered.

Larry Ellison, Oracle's Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer, will outline Oracle's strategy to redefine the future of healthcare at a virtual event on June 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. CT. Register for the event.

