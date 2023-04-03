Oracle Database 23c Free Version Now Available to Developers

Developers have first access to new application development features coming to Oracle Database 23c, including the groundbreaking JSON Relational Duality

SINGAPORE and AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld Tour – Oracle today announced a free version of Oracle Database 23c. The new Oracle Database 23c Free—Developer Release meets growing demand from developers and organizations worldwide to access the newest features in Oracle Database 23c "App Simple". Developers now have access to innovative Oracle Database features that simplify development of modern data-driven applications, getting them ready for the planned release of Oracle Database 23c, the next Long-Term Support Release.

"Oracle is delighted to provide developers early access to the world's most advanced database technologies for developing and running modern applications," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle. "With Oracle Database 23c Free­–Developer Release, developers will be able to level up their skills and start building new apps using breakthrough features such as the JSON Relational Duality which unifies the Relational and Document data models providing the best of both worlds, SQL support for Graph queries directly on OLTP data, and Stored Procedures in the world's most popular programming language - JavaScript."

Putting developers first, Oracle Database 23c Free—Developer Release

Oracle Database 23c Free—Developer Release is available for download as a Docker Image, VirtualBox VM, or Linux RPM installation file, without requiring a user account or login. A Windows version is planned to follow shortly.

"Developers are the most important constituency in tech decision making today. Therefore, getting tools into their hands with a minimum of friction is more important than ever," said James Governor, co-founder of RedMonk. "Oracle Database 23c Free­–Developer Release is designed to remove obstacles to developer access, allowing devs to define the ecosystem without requiring permission. This is a radical departure for Oracle."

Oracle Database 23c Free–Developer Release includes:

JSON Relational Duality: Developers can build applications in either relational or JSON paradigms with a single source of truth and benefit from the strengths of both—relational and document models. Data is held once, but can be accessed, written, and modified with either approach. Developers benefit from the best of both JSON and relational models, including ACID compliant transactions and concurrency controls, which means they no longer have to make tradeoffs between complex object-relational mappings or data inconsistency issues.





JavaScript Stored Procedures (powered by GraalVM): JavaScript code can now be executed closer to data than ever before by writing JavaScript Stored Procedures or loading existing JavaScript libraries into Oracle Database. Support for JavaScript code improves developer productivity by allowing reuse of existing business logic straight inside the data tier and reuse of JavaScript developer skills. JavaScript code invocation can be intermixed with SQL and PL/SQL, providing polyglot programming language support.





JSON Schema: Developers can now ensure and validate JSON document structures via industry-standard JSON Schemas, enabling the confident and reliable use of the JSON data format.





Operational Property Graphs: Developers can now build both transactional and analytical property graph applications with Oracle Database, using its industry-leading, new SQL standard property graph queries support, including running graph analytics on top of both relational and JSON data.





Oracle Kafka APIs: Kafka applications can now run against Oracle Database Transactional Event Queues with minimal code changes. This enables much more robust microservices built using transactional events that perform event operations and database changes in a single atomic transaction.





SQL Domains: The new domain construct can act as lightweight type modifiers that centrally document intended data usage, extending and drastically improving SQL standard domains. This allows developers to better understand how data is used and improves overall data quality, without the complexity and incompatibility of usage-specific data types or user-defined types.





: The new domain construct can act as lightweight type modifiers that centrally document intended data usage, extending and drastically improving SQL standard domains. This allows developers to better understand how data is used and improves overall data quality, without the complexity and incompatibility of usage-specific data types or user-defined types. Annotations: Database metadata can now be stored directly alongside the data with the new annotation mechanism inside the Oracle Database. Developers can annotate common data model attributes for tables, columns, views, indexes, and more—providing a central, lightweight, declarative facility to register and exchange usage properties across applications. Storing the metadata along with the data guarantees consistency and universal accessibility to any user or application that uses the data.

"With Oracle Database 23c Free—Developer Release, developers get early access to new app dev features highlighted by JSON Relational Duality," said Carl Olofson, research vice president, Data Management Software, IDC. "This release finally gives developers an opportunity to try out a feature that unifies and synchronizes the documents and relational worlds. It enables developers and data engineers to access formats for each use case without worrying about data structure, data mapping, data consistency or performance tuning. They can now also run graph analytics on top of both relational and JSON data. Oracle's JSON Relational Duality, a truly revolutionary solution, is perhaps one of the most important innovations in information science in 20 years."

Additional Resources

