Oracle ERP Cloud Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises

This is the third consecutive year that Oracle ERP Cloud has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's report, and out of 10 products evaluated, Oracle ERP Cloud is positioned highest for ability to execute as well as furthest to the right for completeness of vision.

According to the report, "Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how core financial management systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute this vision through products, services and go-to-market strategies. They have a strong presence in the market and are growing their revenue and market share. In this market, Leaders show a consistent ability to secure deals with enterprises of different sizes, and have a good depth of functionality across all areas of core financial management. They have multiple proofs of successful deployments by customers, both in their home region and elsewhere. Their offerings are often used by system integrator partners to support financial transformation initiatives. Leaders typically address a wide market audience by supporting broad market requirements. However, they may fail to meet the specific needs of vertical markets or other, more specialized segments, which might be better addressed by Niche Players in particular."

"Oracle remains laser-focused on our customer's success. We are committed to continued significant investments in innovation that can help our 6,000+ ERP Cloud customers drive operational excellence in finance," said Rondy Ng, Senior Vice President, Applications Development, Oracle. "We are ecstatic to be acknowledged once again as a Leader by Gartner. We believe this report is a validation of our product strengths, investment focus, and customer successes."

Oracle ERP Cloud includes complete ERP capabilities across Financials, Procurement, and Project Portfolio Management (PPM), as well as Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC). Together with Supply Chain Management (SCM) and native integration with the broader Oracle Cloud Applications suite, which includes Human Capital Management (HCM) and Customer Experience (CX) SaaS applications, Oracle helps customers to stay ahead of changing expectations, build adaptable organizations, and realize the potential of the latest innovations.

Oracle portfolio of financial management and planning cloud offerings have garnered industry recognition. Oracle ERP Cloud was named the sole Leader in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Midsize Enterprises.2 Oracle was also named the Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions3 (with the highest position for its ability to execute) and was named a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions.4

1Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises, John Van Decker, Robert Anderson, Greg Leiter, 13 May 2019

2Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Midsize Enterprises, Mike Guay, John Van Decker, Christian Hestermann, Nigel Montgomery, Duy Nguyen, Denis Torii, Paul Saunders, Paul Schenck, Tim Faith, 31 October 2018

3Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, Christopher Iervolino, John Van Decker, 24 July 2018

4Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, John Van Decker, Christopher Iervolino, 26 July 2018

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

