Oracle Expands Database Innovation Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- Oracle today announced major new innovations across its data management portfolio that make it easier, faster, and safer for customers to run their mission critical workloads everywhere – in the cloud, on-premises, and via Exadata Cloud at Customer. Oracle continues to deliver the world's most comprehensive data management solutions, including the industry's first and only self-driving database, Oracle Autonomous Database.

"Oracle's passion in helping customers solve tomorrow's problems through technological investment and innovation is unparalleled," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, database server technologies, Oracle. "Our Autonomous Database sets the bar in the industry, and we're very excited about introducing many new capabilities across our product line."

Next-generation innovations include the following:

Expands Autonomous Database Capabilities — Along with launching four new Cloud regions across four continents in a single month, Oracle continues to expand the autonomous capabilities of its self-driving database to help meet the needs of enterprise customers who want to move their mission-critical workloads to the cloud. Oracle now offers a dedicated deployment option for Oracle Autonomous Database. This new deployment option provides customers with the highest levels of security, reliability, and operational control for any class of database workload. Oracle also announced that Oracle Autonomous Database is experiencing exceptional customer momentum across the globe within its first year of availability.

Oracle also announced a new release of Enterprise Manager that provides expanded support for Oracle Autonomous Database. New guided migrations for Autonomous Database will provide a simplified experience for customers to move their on-premises workloads to Oracle Cloud, including Autonomous Database.

Expands Exadata Portfolio — Oracle announced availability of its Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer and the latest release of its Exadata platform, Oracle Exadata X8M. Oracle Generation 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer, with the Cloud Control Plane deployed in Oracle's Public Cloud, enables organizations to get all the benefits of Oracle Exadata Cloud delivered securely at scale in their own data center. Exadata X8M integrates new cutting-edge technologies, including remote direct memory access over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) as the high-bandwidth low-latency network fabric, and Persistent Memory Accelerator, using Intel® Optane™ DC Persistent Memory modules. These technologies, combined with the continuous innovation in Exadata System Software, enable an Exadata X8M system to deliver 2.5X more I/Os and 10X lower I/O latency compared to the previous release.

Additionally, while Exadata serves thousands of Oracle customers at the core of their business, the new Oracle Database Appliance X8 helps solve their business issues at the edge of a distributed enterprise and also provides the performance, capacity and business value required by small and medium organizations.

Accelerates Database Software Innovation – Oracle Database is expanding its lead in cutting-edge database technology and previewed key software innovations coming in Oracle Database 20c and Oracle Autonomous Database. These include a native persistent memory (PMEM) database, Automated Machine Learning (AutoML), native blockchain tables for secured transactions, and a binary JSON datatype for increased performance.

With the introduction of native persistent memory, companies can accelerate data access across workloads that demand lower latency, including high frequency trading and mobile communication. AutoML automatically builds and compares machine learning models at scale, plus facilitates the use of machine learning by non-experts. Additionally, Oracle announced a new blockchain table type where rows are cryptographically chained to provide a secured ledger. The ledger is easier to use and more functional than existing blockchain implementations, as blockchain tables can participate in transactions and queries with other tables.

Enables Developers — Continuing its strategy to make its database accessible to developers around the world, Oracle announced that Oracle Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure are now also available as Always Free services for developers, students, educators and organizations to build, learn and explore. Always Free Autonomous Database comes with a rich set of developer capabilities for free with Autonomous Database, including Oracle Application Express (APEX), Oracle SQL Developer Web, and Oracle REST Data Services.

Automates Protection of Customer Data — Oracle Data Safe is a unified control center for automating database security and improving visibility into security issues with data, users, and configuration. Oracle Data Safe provides vital security controls including monitoring database activity, discovering sensitive data, and masking databases to minimize or eliminate security risk. Built from the ground up, leveraging Oracle's decades of database security experience, Oracle Data Safe helps customers protect their Oracle Database Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database. It complements the security features already in Oracle Autonomous Database, such as always-on encryption and self-patching. Available now on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Data Safe is included with all Oracle Database Cloud services. For more information read this Oracle blog.

