ORACLE FINANCIAL ANALYST MEETING TO BE HELD OCTOBER 20, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that it will hold its Financial Analyst Meeting at Oracle CloudWorld, Thursday, October 20, 2022. Oracle's Financial Analyst Meeting will be live webcast at 12:00 p.m. Central Time via the Investor Relations homepage at www.oracle.com/investor. 

