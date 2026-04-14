Oracle Financial Services Extends Agentic AI Platform to Corporate Banking

Advanced automation and process orchestration enable banks to act with speed and scale to better serve clients while supporting AI governance

LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Services Summit -- Oracle Financial Services is transforming corporate banking with new embedded AI capabilities and agents. With these advancements, financial institutions and corporate banks can now benefit from an enterprise-class suite of AI-infused applications and pre-built AI agents for treasury, trade finance, credit, and lending. These enhancements automate mission-critical processes and speed decision-making to help banks and their corporate clients navigate market volatility and risk, accelerate loan processing, and unlock new opportunities for enhanced growth and service.

By enabling AI experience agents to engage directly with clients and bankers, and domain agents to collaborate across workflows, Oracle is helping corporate banks transition from fragmented, manual operations to a unified, real-time, data-driven system of intelligence that improves efficiency, compliance, and client experiences.

"Corporate banking runs on precision, resiliency, and trust," said Sovan Shatpathy, senior vice president, product management and development, Oracle Financial Services. "Our AI-powered platform embeds intelligence directly into mission-critical processes, accelerating decisions and strengthening governance so banks can serve clients with greater speed and confidence."

Value-driven AI orchestration

The new corporate banking capabilities are powered by Oracle's next-generation banking platform that embeds AI experiences and decisioning at the core of every customer engagement and business process. With its robust agentic ecosystem, the platform's AI agents can orchestrate seamless, real-time, and highly tailored interactions supported by human expertise. This approach enables bankers to play a pivotal "human-in-the-loop" role, supporting oversight and ethical governance. Key corporate banking innovations include:

Corporate Credit

Loan Data Extraction Agent addresses the challenge of highly customized and lengthy corporate loan contracts, which can be hundreds of pages, by efficiently extracting and standardizing key data into machine-readable formats. This saves considerable time, reduces the risk of manual error, and accurately prepares crucial information for downstream processing.

addresses the challenge of highly customized and lengthy corporate loan contracts, which can be hundreds of pages, by efficiently extracting and standardizing key data into machine-readable formats. This saves considerable time, reduces the risk of manual error, and accurately prepares crucial information for downstream processing. Financial Data Extraction Agent pulls financial metrics and line items from internal statements and related documents, structures statement data into consistent templates to enable comparisons across periods/entities, and produces a financial dataset for automated checks and credit analysis inputs.

pulls financial metrics and line items from internal statements and related documents, structures statement data into consistent templates to enable comparisons across periods/entities, and produces a financial dataset for automated checks and credit analysis inputs. Loan Data Validation Agent cross-verifies extracted loan and financial inputs against source documents and/or internal records, performs rigorous data integrity checks, and flags anomalies for the banker's review.

cross-verifies extracted loan and financial inputs against source documents and/or internal records, performs rigorous data integrity checks, and flags anomalies for the banker's review. Documents Data Extraction Agent continuously monitors external financial news sources related to the borrower, industry, and macro environment; extracts and summarizes actionable signals; and produces structured risk and sentiment insights to be combined with validated internal data.

continuously monitors external financial news sources related to the borrower, industry, and macro environment; extracts and summarizes actionable signals; and produces structured risk and sentiment insights to be combined with validated internal data. Narrative Generation Agent ingests validated and enriched loan, financial, and external risk insights; automatically drafts the credit memo narrative; and produces a banker-ready first draft designed for faster review, editing, and final approval.

Trade and Supply Chain Finance

Application Validator Agent ingests Bank Guarantee application packages and supporting documents; checks submissions for completeness; detects and flags onerous or non-standard clauses; performs upfront policy validation and produces an exception list for banker review; and delivers a pass/fail (or risk-tiered) recommendation.

ingests Bank Guarantee application packages and supporting documents; checks submissions for completeness; detects and flags onerous or non-standard clauses; performs upfront policy validation and produces an exception list for banker review; and delivers a pass/fail (or risk-tiered) recommendation. SCF Program Creation Agent analyzes sales contracts and related commercial terms; automatically defines and tailors a SCF program structure aligned to the contract; identifies missing inputs or ambiguous terms; prompts for clarification to finalize setup parameters; and produces a program configuration package for banker approval and downstream execution.

These agents are a sampling of the hundreds of corporate and retail banking agents Oracle Financial Services plans to make available within the next 12 months.

For more information about Oracle's agentic platform for banking, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/in/financial-services/banking/.

About Oracle Financial Services

Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/financial-services/.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle