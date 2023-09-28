Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises

Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP positioned as highest in "Ability to Execute" and furthest right for "Completeness of Vision"

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). The Magic Quadrant report evaluated nine providers for their financial management, order-to-cash (O2C), source-to-pay, human capital management and other administrative ERP functionalities, including extending planning and analysis (xP&A) and project management. Oracle was recognized as a Leader for its "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision". A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

According to the Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises report, "Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how service-centric ERP systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute this vision through products, services, and go-to-market strategies. Leaders show a consistent ability to secure deals with enterprises of different sizes and have a good depth of functionality across all areas of core financial management. They have multiple proofs of successful deployments by customers, both in their home region and elsewhere. Their offerings are often used by systems integrator partners to support financial transformation initiatives."

"The world's leading service-centric organizations rely on Oracle Cloud ERP to transform their business processes and instill a culture of continuous innovation," said Rondy Ng, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "We believe this recognition by Gartner acknowledges our commitment to delivering pioneering AI-driven innovation coupled with a customer-first mindset to drive meaningful business outcomes for our customers."

Oracle has garnered consistent industry recognition for its finance applications. Oracle was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises and the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software. Additionally, Oracle was named a leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, a complete set of cloud applications designed and built for changing customer needs, Oracle Cloud ERP helps organizations to quickly optimize their business with touchless operations, predictive insights, and embedded collaboration features. With machine learning, AI, and other customer-driven innovations added every 90 days, Oracle Cloud ERP helps organizations increase efficiency, embrace new business models, respond to shifting market conditions, and capitalize on new opportunities.

Over 11,000 organizations turn to Oracle Cloud ERP and Cloud HCM applications to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance managementrisk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing, and the innovative Oracle B2B, which revolutionizes the way organizations transact, pay, finance, and ship sustainably across the globe. Oracle Cloud HCM delivers market leading capabilities for human resources, talent management, workforce management, payroll, and the award winning employee experience platform, Oracle ME, which includes Oracle Grow for skills development and Oracle Celebrate for tailored peer-to-peer recognition capabilities.

Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises, Denis Torii, Sam Grinter, Tim Faith, Naveen Mahendra, Neha Ralhan, Robert Anderson, 29 August 2023.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

