Oracle Health Sciences Participates in TOP Tech Sprint

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trials are an essential gateway for getting new cures to market. However, many patients struggle to find the right trials that meet their unique medical requirements. To explore better ways to match patients with the right trials, Oracle Health Sciences is once again participating in The Opportunity Project (TOP) Technology Sprint: Creating the Future of Health.

This year's entry joins Oracle technology with de-identified precision oncology open data sets from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Cancer Institute. The demo will highlight how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and customer experience solutions could be used to connect cancer patients with available clinical trials and experimental therapies.

"It is paramount that we collaborate with our peers within the federal government and technology communities to collectively evaluate what innovative opportunities exist and to explore the potential applications AI and machine learning can offer to fight deadly diseases such as cancer," said Steve Rosenberg, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Health Sciences. "The opportunity to participate in the TOP challenge lets us apply Oracle solutions in new ways while also harnessing the learnings to benefit the lives of patients who need treatment in the future."

Connecting Patients with Critical Trials

This year Oracle's entry builds on the last technology sprint by leveraging open datasets to explore more deeply the applications of machine learning (ML) and AI. In addition, it demonstrates how features for prospective trial recruitment will work with appropriate identity protection.

Oracle's submission uses a combination of Oracle Healthcare Foundation, Oracle CX Service, Oracle Policy Automation, Oracle Digital Assistant and Oracle Graph Machine Learning solutions to create a demonstration that in the future might enable connecting patients and clinical staff through intuitive interfaces that provide data at the point of care. A graphical interface would allow physicians to track a patient's care journey and would indicate which clinical trial options are available. It applies AI to standardize data from clinical trial requirement forms to specify eligibility criteria. The result can be a more simplified and personalized experience to help determine the best treatment for patients. Patients can also keep their identifying information from being shared, while allowing only their de-identified clinical data to be made available so they can receive information about new programs, clinical studies or therapies that may be of value to their care.

TOP is a 12-week technology development sprint that brings together technology developers, communities, and government to solve real-world problems using open data. TOP will host its Demo Day 2019 on December 10, 2019 at the U.S. Census Bureau in Suitland, MD.

