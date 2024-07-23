Oracle Helps HR Teams Boost Employee Productivity and Drive Success

New user experience within Oracle Cloud HCM helps employees, managers, recruiters, and specialists increase productivity and accelerate organizational success

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced new user experience capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Built with Oracle's award-winning consumer-grade Redwood user experience and designed specifically for employees, managers, and specialists, the new Oracle Activity Centers enable users to increase productivity and accelerate progress towards organizational goals.

"To keep pace with changing business priorities, employees need easy-to-use tools that allow them to work with speed and accuracy, while focusing on the tasks that matter most within their role," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, applications development, Oracle. "With role-specific Activity Center user experiences, Oracle Cloud HCM users are empowered with quick access to insights, actions, and tools that increase productivity, accelerate HR processes, improve the employee experience, and foster organization-wide growth."

Oracle Activity Center user experiences provide information and tools to help increase job effectiveness and impact through a centralized action-focused hub that is tailored to each individual and their roles and responsibilities. Oracle Activity Centers aggregate applications and information relevant to the employee, deliver tailored KPIs and insights, enable in-workflow communication and other engagement actions, and surface AI-driven recommendations and alerts to help focus users on what matters most. The first four Oracle Activity Center experiences include:

Employee Activity Center: Enables employees to boost productivity and quickly prioritize the most important actions at any moment. With a highly personalized view of critical data, KPIs, key activities, upcoming milestones, and tailored communications and AI-assisted peer feedback tools, organizations can improve employee engagement, build stronger workplace relationships, and enhance the employee experience.

Built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process – from hire to retire – across an organization with a native employee experience platform. By connecting all employee data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, built-in AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data, generate content, and surface recommendations and critical insights to help improve business operations.

