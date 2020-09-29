Oracle Helps HR Teams Meet New Workplace Demands and Deliver Personalized Employee Experiences

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help organizations continue to deliver a positive employee experience while meeting the evolving demands of today's workplace, Oracle today announced major updates to Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). The new products and features deliver personalized journeys and growth opportunities for employees, while improving data accuracy for HR teams. As a result, the latest updates improve both the employee and HR experience.

"Employee expectations have been evolving for many years, but after everything that has happened this year, we are now navigating an entirely new workplace with new demands and challenges," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM. "This has put many HR teams in an extremely difficult position and we are pleased to be able to deliver much-needed support with the latest updates to Oracle Cloud HCM. The updates make it easy for organizations to deliver a top-notch employee experience while streamlining complex processes for HR in a new and challenging workplace."

Personalized Employee Journeys: New tools help organizations deliver an improved and personalized employee experience:

Journeys: Provides a seamless, step-by-step experience for employees as they move through personal and professional situations that require complex tasks and interactions. Journeys gathers various components necessary for these multipart processes to take the confusion out of activities like re-boarding employees as they return to the office, or helping employees manage their physical and mental wellness by providing access to health resources provided by the organization.

Profile Video Introduction with Connections: Helps teams feel more connected when working remotely by allowing employees to add a customized 10-second video introduction to their profile page in Oracle Connections.

Increased Career Mobility: New career development products help organizations quickly meet changing needs, increase career mobility, and encourage employee growth:

Opportunity Marketplace: Helps employees discover opportunities to grow within their organization, learn new skills, and expand beyond their traditional role to find long-term success and satisfaction. By making it quick and easy for employees to discover short-term projects and internal job postings, Opportunity Marketplace helps organizations tap into existing talent and fill short-term needs in new ways.

Open Jobs for My Career: Flags new and relevant roles to make it easy for employees to apply for new roles internally. The new Open Jobs for My Career tool gives employees the support and resources needed to continue growing their careers within the organization, instead of looking elsewhere for new opportunities.

HR Best Practices on Tap: New features streamline complex HR processes and improve data accuracy:

Oracle Payroll Connect: Streamlines processes with key payroll partners by making data accessible in real time directly through Oracle Cloud HCM. With access to all necessary payroll information on one platform, HR leaders do not need to go back-and-forth between software to pull necessary employee payroll information, improving both efficiency and data accuracy.

Oracle Anytime Pay: Provides employees with the opportunity to get paid for time worked in advance of their pay cycle. This employee loyalty offering enables HR to meet new workforce demands, especially with the rise in contract workers and gig projects that have more on-demand payment requirements.

Updates to Experience Design Studio: Improves data accuracy for HR teams with expanded autocomplete and localization features. For example, by automatically identifying employee-specific location, the autocomplete feature in the Experience Design Studio can improve process efficiency and decrease data errors for HR when updating benefits or payroll information.

Connected People Analytics: Enhanced analytics deliver enterprise-wide visibility to enable better decision making and help prioritize diversity and inclusion:

Diversity Dashboard with Oracle Fusion HCM Analytics: Expands the possibilities of data by providing personalized business analytics for HR decision makers. The rich set of more than 50 HR KPIs, dashboards, and reports in Oracle Analytics for Cloud HCM includes a Diversity dashboard. The pre-built dashboard highlights key statistics and trends to help HR teams better analyze employee data and improve initiatives around diversity and inclusion in their workforce.

