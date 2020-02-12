Oracle Helps Major Insurer Streamline Customer Experience

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life (F&G) is using Oracle SD-WAN to boost customer service by reducing network interruptions. F&G's network relies on virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) to serve nearly 700,000 customers across the United States. F&G's VDI includes business critical cloud collaboration, contact center, ERP and customer experience applications.

In the past, network circuits would drop, forcing employees to log back onto VDI in the middle of customer sessions. Not only did this hurt service resolution times but frustrated employees and hampered productivity.

"Enabling uninterrupted collaboration with our strategic partners and customer service agents is critical to helping our policyholders thrive," said Jeff Sabin, assistant vice president, IT Infrastructure, Engineering and Operations, F&G. "Oracle's SD-WAN helps in delivering a resilient network that ensures application availability, reliability and quality of experience, resulting in improved customer service. The best-of-breed SD-WAN technology has lowered our IT costs and freed up our IT team to focus on higher-value activities."

Oracle SD-WAN delivers a self-driving, self-healing network that helps ensure all types of real-time and cloud based applications work without interruption, even in the case of a link failure or network impairments, such as high jitter, congestion, delay or packet loss. Since working with Oracle, F&G has virtually eliminated network downtime even amid carrier outages.

"Dependable networks are mission critical for our financial services customers to meet rising customer expectations," said Andrew Morawski, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Networks. "Oracle is committed to delivering trusted enterprise communications solutions that guarantees application availability and quality of experience for those they serve while reducing IT costs."

