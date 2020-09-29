Oracle Helps Marketers Simplify the Management and Activation of Customer Data

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help marketers simplify the delivery of personalized marketing programs that increase sales, improve customer satisfaction, and grow customer lifetime value, Oracle today announced a series of new innovations within its customer data platform (CDP). The latest updates to Oracle Unity enable B2B and B2C marketers to eliminate costly and complex customer data integration projects by providing a single platform that unifies all customer data and enables it to be quickly and easily activated within existing business processes.

"We take managing customer data extremely seriously at Oracle and are focused on delivering innovations that help marketers eliminate all the costly and complex integration challenges that typically come with gaining a complete and actionable view of the customer," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX and Data Cloud. "With Unity we are uniquely placed to address this challenge for marketers. Unity not only brings all data together to create a single view of the customer, but unlike other CDPs, it is also integrated with a complete suite of business applications. This means marketers can quickly and easily act upon customer data insights to deliver highly personalized marketing programs."

Oracle Unity is a customer data management platform that provides marketers with everything they need to manage customer data. It brings together online, offline, and third-party customer data sources and then applies built-in machine learning to prescribe the best next action within existing business processes. The latest updates to Oracle Unity include:

New B2B Marketing Capabilities: Oracle Unity is the first CDP to support both B2C and B2B marketers. For B2B marketers, the latest release includes a new B2B data schema that relates contact data to an account. This enables marketers to gain insights about key accounts and build audiences that are account specific. To help marketers action this data, a new Oracle Unity and Oracle Eloqua integration takes account specific insights from Unity and builds automated marketing programs targeted at specific accounts, a key capability for any Account Based Marketing strategy.

Oracle Unity is the first CDP to support both B2C and B2B marketers. For B2B marketers, the latest release includes a new B2B data schema that relates contact data to an account. This enables marketers to gain insights about key accounts and build audiences that are account specific. To help marketers action this data, a new Oracle Unity and Oracle Eloqua integration takes account specific insights from Unity and builds automated marketing programs targeted at specific accounts, a key capability for any Account Based Marketing strategy. New Behavioral Data Capabilities : Oracle Unity now includes real-time behavioral data collection and personalization capabilities powered by Oracle Infinity. This enables marketers to apply machine learning to customer behavioral data to personalize customer interactions across websites, apps, and point of sale.

: Oracle Unity now includes real-time behavioral data collection and personalization capabilities powered by Oracle Infinity. This enables marketers to apply machine learning to customer behavioral data to personalize customer interactions across websites, apps, and point of sale. New Data Collection and Importing Capabilities : Oracle Unity now also supports a universal digital tag across all Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) applications as well as customer websites, mobile apps, or other digital properties. This enables marketers to simplify the collection and importing of real-time data for both known and unknown customers.

: Oracle Unity now also supports a universal digital tag across all Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) applications as well as customer websites, mobile apps, or other digital properties. This enables marketers to simplify the collection and importing of real-time data for both known and unknown customers. New Web Analytics Capabilities: Oracle Unity is now fully integrated with the Oracle Data Management Platform (DMP). This enables marketers to categorize unknown website visitors by interest and drive richer experiences across digital channels.

Oracle Unity is now fully integrated with the Oracle Data Management Platform (DMP). This enables marketers to categorize unknown website visitors by interest and drive richer experiences across digital channels. New Partner Integrations: New Oracle Unity integrations with Sourcepoint and OneTrust help marketers accelerate time-to-value and achieve their compliance goals with rapidly shifting consumer data privacy and security regulations.

New Oracle Unity integrations with Sourcepoint and help marketers accelerate time-to-value and achieve their compliance goals with rapidly shifting consumer data privacy and security regulations. Sourcepoint: A new integration between the Sourcepoint Consent Management Platform and Oracle Unity will help mutual customers maintain consent records that are quickly and easily accessible in real time.



OneTrust : A new integration between the OneTrust PreferenceChoice platform and Oracle Unity will help customers achieve their privacy regulations (CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, and more) by collecting consent and preferences through web forms, cookie banners, in-person events, and more to ensure customer choices are honored throughout marketing systems.

Launched in October 2018, Oracle Unity is pre-integrated with Oracle Cloud CX. Oracle Cloud CX is an integrated set of applications that helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences, and achieve predictable and tangible business results.

"We understand that connecting end user consent and preferences data is essential to engaging customers intelligently and in real time, and we hope to help businesses meet, as well as scale, GDPR and CCPA requirements at the same time," said Blake Brannon, chief technology officer, One Trust. "As our clients look for enterprise-class platforms in the space, our integration with Oracle will give our customers the ability to utilize One Trust's privacy and security compliance tools tailored to Oracle Unity."

"Brands are struggling to aggregate, manage, and make sense of their oceans of data spread through the business. Leading organizations seek technology vendors with decades of experience in the data business," said R "Ray" Wang, founder and principal analyst, Constellation Research, Inc. "Customers and prospects seek more than just a CDP. They want intelligence capabilities, an ecosystem, and the ability to scale."

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

