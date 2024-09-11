Oracle Helps Organizations Make B2B Buying Experiences Easier

New unified digital buying channel and AI capabilities help B2B buyers and sellers streamline collaboration around quotes, proposals, orders, and contracts

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle today announced new capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) that give buyers self-service access to a unified and active view of their commercial relationship with an organization. The latest updates provide buying groups and selling teams with a collaborative commerce solution that delivers a view of quotes, orders, account and contact profiles, subscriptions, renewals, and assets to help drive better outcomes and revenue throughout the life of a business relationship.

"By unifying buying, selling, ordering, and billing flows across the organization, we're enabling enterprise organizations to bring new value to their customers as they build better long-term relationships," said Kartik Raghavan, senior vice president of product development, Oracle Cloud CX. "We've spent the last year folding our industry-leading Commerce offering into our unified revenue transformation solution, so now our customers can easily activate a buying channel that handles all the complexities of B2B selling."

The new digital buying experience connects processes and data from customer experience and financial applications in Oracle's revenue transformation solution to support increasingly sophisticated go-to-market models such as recurring revenue, usage-based, and consumption-based strategies. New use cases include:

Self-service access : Helps organizations engage with buyer groups through shared access to quotes, orders, account and contact profiles, subscriptions, and renewals.

: Helps organizations engage with buyer groups through shared access to quotes, orders, account and contact profiles, subscriptions, and renewals. Assisted buying experiences : Empowers buying groups to engage with selling teams and find a solution to their needs by evaluating product fit, negotiating pricing or terms, or assistance with placing orders.

: Empowers buying groups to engage with selling teams and find a solution to their needs by evaluating product fit, negotiating pricing or terms, or assistance with placing orders. Full-service sales engagements: Empowers sellers to engage buyers with an intelligent, interactive buying experience from sharing quotes and content all the way through onboarding a new account.

New capabilities in Oracle's revenue transformation solution include:

Generative AI for contract summarization : Helps organizations reduce contract processing time and close deals faster by providing quick answers to contract-related questions, helping sellers and buying groups to track important milestones and obligations, and enables better internal oversight.

: Helps organizations reduce contract processing time and close deals faster by providing quick answers to contract-related questions, helping sellers and buying groups to track important milestones and obligations, and enables better internal oversight. Generative AI for sellers : Helps sellers quickly capitalize on sales opportunities and efficiently engage with buyers to drive further account expansion by drafting emails, activity summaries, sales executive briefings, and executive summaries for quotes and proposals.

: Helps sellers quickly capitalize on sales opportunities and efficiently engage with buyers to drive further account expansion by drafting emails, activity summaries, sales executive briefings, and executive summaries for quotes and proposals. Unified CPQ, contracts, and order management: Helps organizations increase the speed and accuracy of transactions, manage complex enterprise sales agreements, and honor pre-negotiated terms during the ordering process by unifying contract management, order management, subscription management and configure, price, and quote (CPQ) capabilities in Oracle Cloud CX.

"Revenue leaders are challenged with keeping up with what customers need, when they need it, and how they want to buy it. It gets even more challenging when managing multiple revenue streams, channels, and products," said Paul Greenberg, founder and managing principal, The 56 Group. "It's great to see Oracle consistently investing in its CX solutions that are now able to make B2B buying much easier, better the experience, and ultimately increase revenue."

Part of Oracle Fusion Applications, Oracle Cloud CX helps organizations connect data and workflows across marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. To learn how Oracle Cloud CX can help your organization improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty, please visit: oracle.com/cx.

