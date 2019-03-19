Oracle Helps Sales Teams Master the New Science of Sales

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MODERN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE -- Oracle today unveiled a series of artificial intelligence and data science innovations to help organizations master the new science of sales. The latest Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud innovations enable sales teams to take advantage of data-enriched tools and recommendations to increase sales, improve customer satisfaction and grow customer lifetime value in a world where buyers are more knowledgeable, digitally-savvy and increasingly immune to sales pitches.

"As the shift to digital sales and B2B commerce accelerates, a new science to sales is emerging that requires sales teams to turn data into tangible business intelligence in order to help sales become the trusted and strategic partners buyers now demand," said Steve Fioretti, vice president for CX Sales and Service applications, Oracle. "With the latest AI-powered updates to Oracle CX Cloud, we are helping sales teams make every customer interaction matter by taking a prescriptive, data-first approach to the entire sales process."

Oracle CX Cloud is a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences and outcomes. With Oracle CX Cloud, sales teams can take advantage of a fully-integrated suite of sales, service, marketing and commerce capabilities to go beyond sales force automation, enhance sales engagements, bolster customer relationships and win more business. The latest innovations include:

New Oracle DataFox Integrations : Dynamic and contextual company data and signals provided by Oracle DataFox help sales teams expand their total addressable market by identifying prospects that are not in their current systems using Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) criteria. This helps sales teams increase efficiency and drive better outcomes.

: Dynamic and contextual company data and signals provided by Oracle DataFox help sales teams expand their total addressable market by identifying prospects that are not in their current systems using Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) criteria. This helps sales teams increase efficiency and drive better outcomes. New AI Sales Planning Tools : Helps sales leaders optimize sales planning and forecasting by analyzing invoiced "sales actual" data to model and predict future trends. Sales Planning enhances the existing Sales Performance Management features.

: Helps sales leaders optimize sales planning and forecasting by analyzing invoiced "sales actual" data to model and predict future trends. Sales Planning enhances the existing Sales Performance Management features. New Task-Based UX and Adaptive Search : Helps sales teams narrow search criteria, eliminating the need to think through the exact search terminology. For example, sales representatives can easily find an account based on a prospect email or identify key accounts that haven't been touched recently.

: Helps sales teams narrow search criteria, eliminating the need to think through the exact search terminology. For example, sales representatives can easily find an account based on a prospect email or identify key accounts that haven't been touched recently. Smarter Sales Assistant: Gives sales teams time back by automating customer tasks and reshaping the CRM experience to be about productivity. Sales Assistant is smarter with added SMS and Voice skills to manage meetings, opportunities and quotes.

Oracle was recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Performance Management Solutions, Q1 2019. In the report, Forrester states, "Oracle leads the charge with Machine Learning (ML)" and "the platform's ability to turn large data sets into recommendations through ML is its biggest differentiator."

Oracle CX Cloud has also received recognition as a Leader in the following analyst reports: The Forrester Wave™: CRM Suites, Q4 2018 and The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Automation Platforms, Q4 2018, Oracle was also recognized as a Leader in the following Gartner reports: Gartner's July 2018 Sales Force Automation Magic Quadrant, Gartner's May 2018 CRM Customer Engagement Center Magic Quadrant, and Gartner's June 2018 Digital Commerce Magic Quadrant.

