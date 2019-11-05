Oracle Honors Excellence in Construction and Engineering

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle is today recognizing those Americas customers who are charting new paths and reimagining the building industry through technology with the 2019 Oracle Construction and Engineering Excellence Awards. Building on the Oracle Aconex Connect Awards, this new awards program highlights noteworthy customers that are successfully improving project delivery across industries.

Project- and asset-intensive organizations face numerous challenges, including growing project complexity, rising competition, fragmented project supply chains, and increasing risks. Selected from a large number of entrants, this year's winners demonstrated compelling results in overcoming these challenges through their use of Oracle's Construction and Engineering solution suite, including Oracle's Primavera solutions, Oracle Aconex and Oracle Textura Payment Management.

"The Oracle Construction and Engineering Excellence Awards winners represent organizations of all sizes that have demonstrated remarkable success from the digital transformation of their businesses across the project and asset lifecycle," said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Construction and Engineering. "From significant productivity gains, to better payment outcomes across the supply chain, to unlocking project intelligence for smarter decision making, the improvements realized by these organizations underscore their leadership in driving project delivery forward, with benefits that extend to all stakeholders. We congratulate the honorees and are thrilled to recognize their accomplishments."

Select results from the 2019 Oracle Construction and Engineering Excellence Awards winners:

Austin Commercial achieved enterprise-wide standardization with Oracle Textura Payment Management, reducing pay application processing time from four to five days to just two days.

Ameren Corporation reduced the time spent evaluating project justifications by 90 percent (from 30-60 minutes, to just three to five) with Oracle's Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management (EPPM) and Oracle's Primavera Unifier.

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina accomplished organizational transformation with the help of Oracle's Primavera Unifier and is now able to close internal work orders 50 percent faster than previously.

DPR Construction eliminated 360 accounting hours per week through its implementation of Oracle Textura Payment Management and a direct link to its ERP system, meaning tens of millions of dollars now reach subcontractors up to seven days faster.

Sage Homes Northwest sped up work package assignment to new projects by 66 percent utilizing Oracle Primavera Cloud.

Customers were nominated for the 2019 Oracle Construction and Engineering Excellence Awards in the following categories:

Data-driven Insights

Enterprise-wide Standardization

Innovation in Sustainability

Innovator of the Year (Individual award)

Platform Expansion

Social Impact Project of the Year

Solutions Implementation

Systems Integration

In addition, honorees were recognized for their achievements in the following segments: Energy and Resources, Industrial Manufacturing, Public Infrastructure, and Residential and Commercial.

Below is a full list of 2019 Oracle Construction and Engineering Excellence Awards winners in the Americas:

Ameren Corporation (Ameren) – Platform Expansion in Energy and Resources, Primavera P6 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management (EPPM), Primavera Unifier

AMP United, LLC – Enterprise-wide Standardization in Residential and Commercial, Oracle Primavera Cloud

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) – Enterprise-wide Standardization in Energy and Resources, Primavera P6 EPPM, Primavera Unifier

Austin Industries (Austin Commercial) – Enterprise-wide Standardization in Public Infrastructure, Oracle Textura Payment Management

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina – Enterprise-wide Standardization in Residential and Commercial, Primavera Unifier

DPR Construction – Systems Integration in Residential and Commercial, Oracle Textura Payment Management

Facebook – Innovator of the Year, Jason Mennig of the Data Center Engineering and Construction business unit, and Company award for Solutions Implementation in Residential and Commercial, Primavera P6 EPPM

of the Data Center Engineering and Construction business unit, and Company award for Solutions Implementation in Residential and Commercial, Primavera P6 EPPM FirstEnergy Corp. – Systems Integration in Energy and Resources, Primavera P6 EPPM, Primavera Unifier and Oracle Primavera Portfolio Management (OPPM)

Hampton Roads Sanitation District – Systems Integration in Public Infrastructure, Primavera P6 EPPM, Primavera Unifier

Intercorp Retail – Solutions Implementation in Residential and Commercial, Primavera Unifier

Lendlease Corporation – Innovator of the Year for Data-driven Insights in Residential and Commercial, Michael Mull , Oracle Textura Payment Management, Textura Business Analytics and Innovator of the Year for Enterprise-wide Standardization in Residential and Commercial, Dominic Giannola , Oracle's Primavera P6 EPPM

Matthew Harris – Innovator of the Year for Solutions Implementation in Public Infrastructure, Oracle Aconex

Monteith Construction Corp. – Solutions Implementation in Residential and Commercial, Oracle Primavera Cloud

Oceaneering International, Inc. – Innovator of the Year for Enterprise-wide Standardization in Energy and Resources, Dalbert Varnell Jr., Primavera P6 EPPM

Sage Homes Northwest – Systems Integration in Residential and Commercial, Oracle Primavera Cloud

VESTA – Enterprise-wide Standardization in Residential and Commercial, Oracle's Primavera Unifier

Read about our Global 2019 Oracle Construction and Engineering Excellence Awards winners: https://www.oracle.com/corporate/awards/construction-engineering/winners.html

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

Asset owners and project leaders rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle. www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

