Oracle Honors the Best of the Best Customer Experience Heroes

CHICAGO, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE MODERN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE - To celebrate the legendary efforts of the people and organizations that push the boundaries of innovation to create closer connections with their customers, Oracle today announced the winners of its customer experience awards, including the coveted Markies awards which have recognized innovation and excellence in modern marketing for more than a decade.
The awards cover 36 categories and recognize innovation and excellence across the entire customer lifecycle from marketing and commerce to sales and customer service. This year's winners include Leviton Manufacturing Company, Lane Bryant, National Family Allowance Fund (CNAF), Old Dominion Freight Line, Pier 1 Imports and ScriptPro. A full list of the Markies award winners are listed below.
"New technologies, shifting behavioral norms and evolving regulations continue to change the game and make it harder than ever before to keep up with customer expectations," said Catherine Blackmore, group vice president FaaS Customer Success, Oracle. "That's why it's so important to recognize and celebrate the heroes that are leading this change by delivering superior customer experiences with technology, expertise and creativity. The results achieved are amazing and I want to congratulate all of this year's winners."
Winners of the 2018 Markies awards are:
- Account Based Marketing Team of the Year: Cisco
- Best B2B Commerce Experience: Calix
- Best B2C Commerce Experience: Moleskine
- Best Digital Marketing Ecosystem: Jetstar
- Best Email Marketing Campaign: Olav Thon Gruppen
- Best Emerging Company Marketing Campaign: Mist Systems
- Best Integrated Mobile Experience: Vermont Country Store
- Best International Campaign: Morningstar
- Best Lead Management Program: Covance Inc.
- Best Omni-Channel Marketing Program: Lojas Renner
- Best Overall Customer Experience: Schibsted Media
- Best Social Campaign: Texas Instruments
- Best Testing and Optimization: Signet Jewelers
- Best Use of Data: Samsung Business America
- Best Use of Insights and ROI: Cisco
- Modern Marketing Leader of the Year: Pirelli - David Alemani
- Most Creative Marketing Campaign: Eaton
- Rapid Transformation: Pirelli
- People's Choice - Best Video: DX Marketing
- People's Choice - Best Video: Samsung Electronics France
- People's Choice - Best Video: Hilton
- People's Choice - Best Video: BMW New Zealand
- People's Choice - Best Video: PETStock
The 2018 Markies awards were presented on Tuesday, April 10th, during Modern Customer Experience 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
About Oracle
The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-honors-the-best-of-the-best-customer-experience-heroes-300627869.html
SOURCE Oracle
Share this article