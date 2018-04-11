Oracle Honors the Best of the Best Customer Experience Heroes

The awards cover 36 categories and recognize innovation and excellence across the entire customer lifecycle from marketing and commerce to sales and customer service. This year's winners include Leviton Manufacturing Company, Lane Bryant, National Family Allowance Fund (CNAF), Old Dominion Freight Line, Pier 1 Imports and ScriptPro. A full list of the Markies award winners are listed below.

"New technologies, shifting behavioral norms and evolving regulations continue to change the game and make it harder than ever before to keep up with customer expectations," said Catherine Blackmore, group vice president FaaS Customer Success, Oracle. "That's why it's so important to recognize and celebrate the heroes that are leading this change by delivering superior customer experiences with technology, expertise and creativity. The results achieved are amazing and I want to congratulate all of this year's winners."

Winners of the 2018 Markies awards are:

Account Based Marketing Team of the Year: Cisco

Best B2B Commerce Experience: Calix

Best B2C Commerce Experience: Moleskine

Best Digital Marketing Ecosystem: Jetstar

Best Email Marketing Campaign: Olav Thon Gruppen

Best Emerging Company Marketing Campaign: Mist Systems

Best Integrated Mobile Experience: Vermont Country Store

Best International Campaign: Morningstar

Best Lead Management Program: Covance Inc.

Best Omni-Channel Marketing Program: Lojas Renner

Best Overall Customer Experience: Schibsted Media

Best Social Campaign: Texas Instruments

Best Testing and Optimization: Signet Jewelers

Best Use of Data: Samsung Business America

Best Use of Insights and ROI: Cisco

Modern Marketing Leader of the Year: Pirelli - David Alemani

Most Creative Marketing Campaign: Eaton

Rapid Transformation: Pirelli

People's Choice - Best Video: DX Marketing

People's Choice - Best Video: Samsung Electronics France

People's Choice - Best Video: Hilton

People's Choice - Best Video: BMW New Zealand

People's Choice - Best Video: PETStock

The 2018 Markies awards were presented on Tuesday, April 10th, during Modern Customer Experience 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-honors-the-best-of-the-best-customer-experience-heroes-300627869.html

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

