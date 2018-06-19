Oracle Hospitality OPERA Reporting and Analytics Cloud Service Arms Hoteliers with Critical Insights to Improve Operational Efficiencies and Create Rewarding Guest Experiences

"OPERA Reporting and Analytics was developed with the goal of simplifying reporting, creating a common reporting platform for both our restaurant and hotel customers and integrating with OPERA platform to provide actionable insights to the hospitality industry faster than ever," said Laura Calin, vice president strategy and solutions, Oracle Hospitality. "With these new tools hotel staff at every level can make more accurate and strategic decisions that align to corporate growth objectives while enabling meaningful guest interactions that enhance guest loyalty."

OPERA Reporting and Analytics enables smarter decisions and better forecasts by allowing management to easily analyze and visualize data on property financial performance, guest profiles, reservations, room rates and revenue metrics, restaurant sales, catering events, and blocks. The solution can be fully customized to reflect performance indicators and metrics unique to individual properties and multiple tiers of hotel staff.

Empowering Staff at Every Level to Execute Better

OPERA Reporting and Analytics provides hotel staff at all levels to drive revenue and better guest experiences with a variety of use cases including:

Allowing corporate and area revenue managers to analyze performance across multiple properties in a region and understand the factors that cause revenue to fluctuate year to year.

Providing general managers with deep analysis of daily operations and measurement against room revenue, food and beverage revenue and occupancy which can be aligned with monthly, quarterly and annual performance goals.

Empowering front desk management to offer better guest experience by accelerating guest check-in and prioritizing room availability for loyal or VIP guests with near real-time perspective on departures and room inventory.

