Oracle Insights Help Retailers Right-Size Inventory for Every Store

"Customer expectations are higher than ever and retailers are constantly walking a tightrope, balancing between too much of the wrong inventory and not enough of the right," said Jeff Warren, vice president, Oracle Retail. "Predicting sales at the size and style level, with assortments changing monthly, creates an exorbitant amount of data. Oracle continues to invest in powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence-based applications that enable retailers to quickly turn that data into usable insights and an action plan when it comes to ordering."

For example, using the application, a beachwear retailer would be able to analyze proprietary and third-party customer or consumer fit datasets to determine what size flip-flops were top sellers in its specific markets. Combining that data with machine learning and artificial intelligence, the company would be able to understand what assortment of sizes would be needed to quickly sell at the top price in each location and minimize those sizes that would end up on the sale rack. On a million dollars of inventory, even a five percent reduction in average load would result in $50K in savings, all as a result of putting the right sized products in the right locations at the time of demand.

Business benefits of Size Profile Science include the ability to:

Maintain and even decrease inventory levels necessary to drive additional revenue

Increase customer satisfaction by improving in-stock rates by location

Reduce missed sales by helping ensure optimal sizes are available at time of demand

Decrease workloads through intelligent alerts, exceptions and streamlined parameter setting

Design escalation paths to deliver accurate profiles when useful lower level data is unavailable

"With the amount of choice the customer has today, retailers must be able to effectively understand size and fit preferences to preserve their brand equity and foster loyal shoppers. A targeted assortment plan, as well as an optimized size strategy, will maximize the sell-through of inventory at full price, enabling a significant margin increase," said Marc Koehler, solution director at Oracle Retail.

See Size Profile Science in action here.

About Oracle Retail

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated suite of best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together and empower commerce. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to anticipate market changes, simplify operations and inspire authentic brand interactions. For more information, visit our website at www.oracle.com/retail.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

