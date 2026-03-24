Oracle Introduces Fusion Agentic Applications

A new class of enterprise applications reinvents how work works by helping organizations unlock time, capacity, and outcomes that were previously out of reach

LONDON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle AI World -- Oracle today announced Fusion Agentic Applications, a new class of enterprise applications powered by coordinated teams of specialized AI agents that are outcome-driven, proactive and reasoning based, and engineered for enterprise execution. Built into Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Fusion Agentic Applications can make and execute decisions within business processes by securely accessing unified enterprise data, workflows, policies, approval hierarchies, permissions, and transactional context. Unlike copilots, AI assistants, or other AI add-ons, being native to the transactional system enables Fusion Agentic Applications to execute in real time, at enterprise scale, with full governance.

"The way work gets done no longer matches the speed, complexity, or expectations of modern business as too much time is spent managing processes instead of driving outcomes," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "With Fusion Agentic Applications, we are moving enterprise software beyond passive systems of record and providing our customers with applications that can reason, decide, and act in pursuit of defined business objectives. This is a huge step forward for the industry and will help our customers achieve faster outcomes, focus their valuable time on strategic activities, and redefine how work works."

Fusion Agentic Applications are designed to drive business outcomes and continuously advance those outcomes through coordinated reasoning and execution. They are made up of teams of AI agents with specific roles, expertise, and decision authority to determine why, when, and how work should happen to achieve a given objective. By operating entirely inside the existing Oracle Fusion Applications security framework, Fusion Agentic Applications autonomously progress routine actions within guardrails and surface only exceptions, tradeoffs, and decisions where human judgment materially changes the outcome. With this unique combination of system of record and system of outcomes, organizations can benefit from:

Outcome-driven execution : Fusion Agentic Applications operate against specific business objectives and continuously move the work forward with coordinated reasoning and action across the full suite of Oracle Fusion Applications.

: Fusion Agentic Applications operate against specific business objectives and continuously move the work forward with coordinated reasoning and action across the full suite of Oracle Fusion Applications. Shared context across the entire process: Fusion Agentic Applications maintain shared, persistent context across time and steps so agents can remember intent, history, prior decisions and current state, reducing the need for users to restate or reconstruct context as work progresses.

Fusion Agentic Applications maintain shared, persistent context across time and steps so agents can remember intent, history, prior decisions and current state, reducing the need for users to restate or reconstruct context as work progresses. Continuous reasoning and adjustment: Fusion Agentic Applications reason constantly, understand nuances within each situation, evaluate tradeoffs, take action, and re-evaluate as conditions change so work keeps moving toward the objective instead of stopping after a single task.

Fusion Agentic Applications reason constantly, understand nuances within each situation, evaluate tradeoffs, take action, and re-evaluate as conditions change so work keeps moving toward the objective instead of stopping after a single task. Enterprise-grade governance and auditability: Fusion Agentic Applications run AI-powered workflows with role-based access, approval frameworks and end-to-end traceability, including step-by-step actions and full execution paths for accountable decision-making.

Running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, powered by industry-leading LLMs, and extending the world's most complete suite of cloud applications, Fusion Agentic Applications help finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience leaders dramatically improve business outcomes. There are 22 new Fusion Agentic Applications now available to help organizations achieve specific objectives, including:

Fewer payroll issues and faster workforce scheduling: The new Workforce Operations Agentic Application can help HR leaders reduce manual data gathering, accelerate scheduling request approvals, and reduce payroll issues. This shifts reactive workforce management to proactive, intelligent operations.

The new Workforce Operations Agentic Application can help HR leaders reduce manual data gathering, accelerate scheduling request approvals, and reduce payroll issues. This shifts reactive workforce management to proactive, intelligent operations. Lower supplier sourcing costs: The new Design-to-Source Workspace Agentic Application can help supply chain leaders reduce product cost, cycle time, and compliance risk. This shifts disconnected functions across engineering, supplier, and sourcing decisions into one coordinated and continuous process.

The new Design-to-Source Workspace Agentic Application can help supply chain leaders reduce product cost, cycle time, and compliance risk. This shifts disconnected functions across engineering, supplier, and sourcing decisions into one coordinated and continuous process. Higher win rates, lower customer acquisition costs: The new Cross-Sell Program Workspace Agentic Application can help sales teams proactively identify growth opportunities, drive predictable expansion revenue, and lower customer acquisition costs. This shifts reactive campaigns to always-on revenue expansion.

The new Cross-Sell Program Workspace Agentic Application can help sales teams proactively identify growth opportunities, drive predictable expansion revenue, and lower customer acquisition costs. This shifts reactive campaigns to always-on revenue expansion. Faster cash collection: The new Collectors Workspace Agentic Application can help finance teams collect cash faster, lower days sales outstanding, and achieve higher promise to pay conversion. This shifts manual collections to intelligent, continuous cash flow and improves working capital.

The new Fusion Agentic Applications are supported by a full AI ecosystem anchored by Oracle AI Agent Studio. With the new Agentic Applications Builder in the Oracle AI Agent Studio, organizations can build, connect, and run AI automation and agentic applications using reusable Oracle, partner, and external agents without traditional application development. In addition, built-in observability, ROI measurement, and safety controls enable agents to deliver measurable value and operate responsibly at scale.

Industry Analyst Support

"The introduction of Oracle Fusion Agentic Applications represents a meaningful shift in enterprise software by moving beyond task automation to outcome-driven execution on the journey to an autonomous enterprise," said Mark Smith, chief AI and software analyst, ISG. "As organizations look to scale automation across their business, having a platform that can coordinate agents across functions while keeping security and approvals inside the application suite will be an important differentiator."

"Agentic applications are most powerful when they reduce noise that consumes people's time and elevate the decisions that need human judgment," said Kevin Permenter, research director, Financial Applications, IDC. "By focusing people on exceptions and letting agents handle routine coordination and follow-up, Oracle Fusion Agentic Applications can help organizations reclaim time, improve operational consistency, and accelerate decisions across finance, HR, supply chain and customer experience."

"One of the persistent challenges with enterprise AI has been bolting intelligence onto existing workflows without deep integration into the transactional system," said Michael Fauscette, CEO and chief analyst, Arion Research. "Oracle's approach with Fusion Agentic Applications is notable because the agents operate inside the application suite itself, with native access to data, policies, approval hierarchies, and the governance framework that enterprises require. That architectural advantage should help customers move faster from AI experimentation to operational execution."

To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications .

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

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SOURCE Oracle