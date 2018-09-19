Oracle Leads the Market with Growth by Revenue in iPaaS

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has achieved the highest market share by revenue in Gartner's "Market Share Analysis: Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide, 2017" report1 . This report follows Oracle being named a Leader in Gartner's 2018 "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service" report2 in April.

"We believe our market share demonstrates the value Oracle Cloud Platform delivers to thousands of enterprises every day," said Amit Zavery, executive vice president of development, Oracle Cloud Platform. "Our comprehensive iPaaS offering has eliminated the barriers between various Oracle and third-party ERP, HCM, and CX applications to provide a seamlessly connected business spanning cloud and on-premises. This comprehensive and easy-to-use offering, combined with strong synergy with the rest of the Oracle Cloud portfolio, continues to help our customers successfully transform and evolve their businesses by leveraging modern integration technologies, including artificial-intelligence and machine learning-powered services."

"GE leverages Oracle Integration Cloud to streamline commercial, fulfilment, operations and financial processes of our Digital unit across multiple systems and tools, while providing a seamless experience for our employees and customers," said Kamil Litman, vice president of software engineering, GE Digital. "Our investment with Oracle has enabled us to significantly reduce time to market for new projects, and we are excited about Oracle's autonomous cloud capabilities."

Oracle's iPaaS offerings include Oracle Integration Cloud, Oracle Data Integration Platform Cloud and Oracle SOA Cloud, all part of Oracle Cloud Platform. Oracle Integration Cloud is a simple and powerful integration platform targeting ad hoc integrators with tools such as process automation, while Oracle SOA Cloud delivers a high-control platform for specialist integrators. With more than 100 adapters, customers can quickly integrate and scale Oracle, third-party, and on-premises applications, APIs, people and devices. Additionally, Oracle has many other cross-PaaS offerings that can be combined with Oracle's iPaaS services to deliver greater productivity. Those services include Oracle Data Integration Platform Cloud, to support real-time data streaming, batch data processing, and enterprise data quality and governance; and Oracle API Platform Cloud, for API-first design and management. Oracle API Platform Cloud, leveraging Apiary's unique API-first design tool used by over 300,000 developers and 400,000 APIs, is designed to eliminate the complexities associated with transforming on-premises API solutions into the cloud, so companies can thrive in the digital economy.

Oracle also previously announced autonomous capabilities across its entire Oracle Cloud Platform portfolio, including application and data integration. This includes self-defining integrations that help customers rapidly automate business processes across different SaaS and on-premises applications, as well as self-defining data flows with automated data lake and data prep pipeline creation for ingesting data (streaming and batch).

