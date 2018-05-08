Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations

A new integration between Oracle Eloqua and 6sense helps sales teams increase pipeline conversion. The product integration enables Oracle Eloqua customers to leverage AI-powered in-market predictions from the 6sense Demand Orchestration Platform and achieve a unified view of account activity that includes the prospect's anonymous website intent, competitor research and other relevant need-based intent.

"Understanding as much as possible of an account's behavior provides a competitive edge to sales organizations to convert pipeline to revenue," said Amar Doshi, VP of Product, 6sense. "Many of our customers that use Oracle's Eloqua Profiler and rely on 6sense AI have asked for an integrated experience to support their account-based marketing and sales efforts. We're excited to be a part of this customer-driven initiative for B2B companies."

A new integration between Oracle Eloqua and Demandbase helps sales teams quickly and easily access the insights needed to accelerate and close deals. The new product integration improves the sales process by delivering AI-enabled intent data and insights from Demandbase's Conversion Solution within Oracle Eloqua so that sales teams can contact the right accounts with the right messages at the right time to move deals forward.

"Marketers need to work hand-in-hand with sales teams across the entire buying cycle," said Dom Lindars, VP of product, Demandbase. "We're excited to be part of the launch for Oracle's Sales Tools Extensions with our Conversion Solution, which will allow sales teams to truly understand the behavior and needs of their target accounts and increase their close rates."

A new integration between Oracle Eloqua and LookBookHQ gives sales teams rich, actionable insight into buyer education, based on how leads and accounts are engaging with content. The new product integration provides a full summary of content engagement "after the click" (assets viewed in session, time spent, account rollup) within a contact's profile in Oracle Eloqua and allows for the exploration of other contacts at the same account.

"LookBookHQ's ability to show the depth and quality of leads' engagement, coupled with the ability to see total engagement at account level over time, equips sales with a powerful extension to Oracle Eloqua Profiler," says Stephen Streich, VP of product and engineering, LookBookHQ. "And this in turn provides better alignment between sales and marketing teams on buyer readiness and content performance."

A new integration between Oracle Eloqua Profiler and Mintigo enables sales teams to learn, discover and engage their prospective buyers in personalized ways at scale. The new product seamlessly integrates Mintigo's AI powered prospecting application, Sales Coach 360, with Oracle Eloqua Sales Tools.

"Prospecting is hard and the current CRM solutions do very little to enable sellers to engage their prospective buyers intelligently," said Atul Kumar, chief product officer, Mintigo. "Understanding who is in-market to buy, why, when and how you should engage them is critical in achieving positive outcomes. This is what Oracle Eloqua Profiler and Mintigo's Sales Coach 360 delivers to sales."

Oracle Marketing Cloud is part of Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite, which empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences and achieve predictable and tangible business results.

