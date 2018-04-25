Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

"In our view, being recognized as a Leader for two years in a row further demonstrates the value Oracle Cloud Platform is delivering to thousands of enterprises every day," said Vikas Anand, vice president of product management, Oracle. "Our comprehensive iPaaS offering has eliminated the barriers between various Oracle and non-Oracle ERP, HCM, and CX applications to provide a seamlessly connected business spanning cloud and on-premises. This comprehensive and easy to use offering, combined with strong synergy with the rest of the Oracle Cloud portfolio, continues to help our customers successfully transform and evolve their businesses by leveraging modern integration technologies, including artificial-intelligence and machine learning-powered services."

Oracle recently announced autonomous capabilities across its entire Oracle Cloud Platform portfolio, including application and data integration. Autonomous capabilities include self-defining integrations that help customers rapidly automate business processes across different SaaS and on-premises applications, as well as self-defining data flows with automated data lake and data prep pipeline creation for ingesting data (streaming and batch). Oracle also recently introduced Oracle Self-Service Integration, enabling business users to improve productivity and streamline daily tasks by connecting cloud applications to automate processes. Thousands of customers use Oracle Cloud Platform, including global enterprises, along with SMBs and ISVs to build, test, and deploy modern applications and leverage the latest emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning and bots, to deliver enhanced experiences.

Gartner positions vendors within a particular quadrant based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. According to Gartner, "During 2017, the Leaders quadrant accounted for almost 30,000 clients and more than $600 million in revenue, representing more than half of the entire EiPaaS market. The vendors in this quadrant have client numbers in the thousands for their EiPaaS offering, and often many thousands of indirect users via embedded versions of the platform and through "freemium" options. They have a solid reputation, with notable market presence and a proven track record in enabling multiple integration use cases — often supported by the large global networks of their partners. Their platforms are well-proven and functionally rich, with regular releases to rapidly address this fast-evolving market. As the market evolves to provide further capabilities over the coming months and years, it is the Leaders that are best positioned to continue pushing their dominance, although leadership cannot be taken for granted. In the fast-moving EiPaaS market, one misstep could have catastrophic consequences."

"GE leverages Oracle Integration Cloud to streamline commercial, fulfilment, operations and financial processes of our Digital unit across multiple systems and tools, while providing a seamless experience for our employees and customers," said Kamil Litman, vice president of software engineering, GE Digital. "Our investment with Oracle has enabled us to significantly reduce time to market for new projects, and we look forward to the autonomous capabilities that Oracle plans to soon introduce."

Gartner states, "An integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution provides capabilities to enable subscribers (aka "tenants") to implement data, application, API and process integration projects involving any combination of cloud-resident and on-premises endpoints." The report adds, "This is achieved by developing, deploying, executing, managing and monitoring integration processes/flows that connect multiple endpoints so that they can work together."

Oracle's iPaaS offerings include Oracle Integration Cloud and Oracle SOA Cloud, both part of Oracle Cloud Platform. Oracle Integration Cloud is a simple and powerful integration platform targeting ad hoc integrators with tools such as process automation, while Oracle SOA Cloud delivers a high-control platform for specialist integrators. With more than 100 adapters, customers can quickly integrate and scale Oracle, third-party, and on-premises applications, APIs, people and devices. Additionally, Oracle has many other cross-PaaS offerings that can be combined with Oracle's iPaaS services to deliver greater productivity. Those services include Oracle Data Integration Platform Cloud, to support real-time data streaming, batch data processing, and enterprise data quality and governance; Oracle API Platform Cloud, for API first design and management; and Oracle IoT Cloud, for IoT integration. Oracle API Platform Cloud, leveraging Apiary's unique API-first design tool used by over 300,000 developers and 400,000 APIs, is designed to eliminate the complexities associated with transforming on-premises API solutions into the cloud, so companies can thrive in the digital economy.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

